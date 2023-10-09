Japan Live Wire Launches Action-Packed Game ‘9th Sentinel Sisters’ on Steam

Japan Live Wire, the renowned game developer behind the popular “Ender Lilies,” has just announced the release of their latest creation, “9th Sentinel Sisters.” This highly-anticipated game is set to launch on Steam and will be available in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and English. Players can now dive into the early access version and experience the action-packed adventure firsthand.

“9th Sentinel Sisters” is a captivating casual action shooting game infused with roguelite elements. The storyline revolves around a malevolent extraterrestrial life form known as “Bleed,” concealed within a meteorite deep within the Earth. The arrival of “Bleed” signals the impending doom of mankind, leaving survivors with no option but to take refuge in a subterranean shelter called “The Ark.” To combat the threat posed by “Bleed,” humanity has employed their collective intellectual prowess to construct a formidable mech suit named “Father.” However, it is the responsibility of a girl-like clone soldier to harness the power of “Father” and spearhead the battle for the future of humankind.

In the game, players will have the opportunity to choose from three distinctive clone fighting girls. With an arsenal comprising 16 different weapons, including lasers, drills, and missiles, among others, and access to 37 enhanced equipment options, players can customize and upgrade their mechs to suit their playstyle. Engage in thrilling shooting combat as you decimate hordes of enemies, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other. Additionally, players can devise their own strategies, optimize their equipment through weapon upgrades, and formulate tactics to conquer levels and obliterate formidable adversaries.

The excitement doesn’t end there. “9th Sentinel Sisters” also offers a picturesque journey, as players can enjoy stunning visuals through the included picture carousel. Immerse yourself in the game’s visually captivating world and witness the stunning landscapes that await exploration.

As the release of “9th Sentinel Sisters” sparks great anticipation among gamers worldwide, Japan Live Wire promises a gaming experience that combines action, strategy, and visually stunning graphics. With its array of customizable options, thrilling gameplay, and immersive story, “9th Sentinel Sisters” is set to deliver hours of adrenaline-fueled excitement. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the ultimate battle for humanity’s survival.

To learn more about “9th Sentinel Sisters” and embark on this thrilling adventure, visit the official website or head to Steam to join the early access release. Your destiny awaits!

