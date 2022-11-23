Epson H-LS800 series is the most active brand among Japanese projector brands to launch high-quality and affordable brands. The newly announced flagship ultra-short-throw laser projector Epson H-LS800 is even easier to use this time. It only needs to be 9.8cm away from the wall to project a 100-inch large screen! Designed for movie buffs, the new projector delivers picture quality with 4,000 lumens of peak brightness and a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio! It also claims that the input lag is only 20 milliseconds, which is enough to meet the needs of professional gamers! The LS800 has a built-in Android TV system, supports Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, and has a built-in Yamaha 2.1 audio system, making the sound and picture experience more comprehensive! Available in black and white, the price is HK$29,999. For friends who like the experience of large-scale giant screens, there is another top-level choice! 🙋‍♂️

00:00 opening

01:03 Airframe introduction

03:18 Technical standards

04:14 Measured projection distance

05:00 EPSON setting APP screen setting

06:48 Built-in Disney+ 4K test

08:05 MENU set sharing

10:56 Built-in Disney+ / Yioutube 1080p upscaling test

12:54 Test Yamaha 2.1 Sound System Evaluation/Setup

15:13 Test the effect of TV programs

16:30 Eye protection function

17:00 XBox Serise X Play Test (HDMI : Game Mode)

19:38 Summary

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”