Japanese media blasted Sony developing a clamshell folding machine, non-mainstream design Work? -ePrice.HK

A few days ago, we shared that Google Pixel developers revealed that they intend to develop a clamshell-style folding machine. The original plan also includes the Japanese mobile phone brand Sony. The Japanese website SumahoDigest stated that Sony’s folding machine will adopt a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip4, but there will be no external secondary screen.

Rare game phone positioning

According to reports, Sony’s folding machine will adopt a stylish and compact body style. Although it is a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip4, some insiders estimate that Sony will name it Xperia Fold and emphasize the mobile phone’s gaming functions. This is a product positioning that is relatively rare in folding machines at present, or Sony hopes to use this to attract consumers who love mobile games and want to start folding machines at the same time.

no external screen

The website SumahoDigest does not disclose much information, but the most interesting thing is that the Sony folding machine does not have an external screen design. Just as the size of the external screen of the clamshell folding machine launched this year is getting larger and larger, the functions provided are more complex than previous message prompts. , Sony will do the opposite, whether consumers will be affected, and whether the convenience and durability will be reduced if the phone is opened to use it, all of which are very exciting.

Source: gizmochina