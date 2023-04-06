At present, GPT-4 can only be used by paid members of ChatGPT Plus, and free members cannot experience it. Many people must be curious, is the difference of only 0.5 a lot (GPT-3.5 -> GPT-4)? OpenAI has demonstrated the power of GPT-4 at the previous press conference. Recently, a Japanese netizen used a simpler way to let everyone quickly know how powerful GPT-4 is. Just throwing two simple instructions, GPT-4 successfully wrote A runnable “Tetris web game” can be completed in an instant without writing any code.



Japanese netizens use GPT-4 to complete the “Tetris web game” in an instant, only one code is wrong

A few days ago, a Japanese netizen DJRIO.eth @ REALITY shared his Tetris web game written with GPT-4 on Twitter, and attached a video of the actual test for your reference. He wrote:

Wow, GPT-4 literally made browser-ready Tetris in a flash! Although there was a small error in the produced code, after I said “fix the code”, it gave the corrected code and the excuse. I overwrote the original code with the corrected code and managed to make a working Tetris game… Humanity is finished.

When I told GPT-4, “Make Tetris that runs on a browser,” it was done in an instant😮

There was only one bug in the code I made, so when I said “fix the code”, I was presented with an explanation (excuse) of the problem and the corrected code. Owata😇 pic.twitter.com/RgOtAkz7xJ — DJRIO.eth @ REALITY (@djrio_vr) March 16, 2023

From the video, you can vaguely see his instructions. At the beginning, he only called GPT-4 to write Tetris web games, and there were no complicated words. This is very different from the old GPT-3.5, and what he said For a split second, it really seemed like it was done in seconds.

In the past, we have also reported that some netizens use ChatGPT to write articles on applications and games. These are all using GPT-3.5. Although the process is smooth, there are obviously more problems than GPT-4, and the codes have to be checked by themselves. And correction means that those who want to try must also have certain programming skills, and this time the GPT-4 case used by DJRIO.eth @ REALITY is very different. There is no need to issue any difficult instructions, and even correcting the wrong code can only be done. Just need to modify the code.

In fact, apart from this Japanese netizen, some people abroad also use GPT-4 to write the Tetris web game. In early March, a u/artifex0 user shared on the Reddit forum that he wrote Tetris without writing a single line of code, but he didn’t go as smoothly as DJRIO.eth @ REALITY, and it took an hour and a half to complete:



He has shared the finished product for everyone to play. Those who are interested in trying it can click me:



In March, the video shared by the foreign YouTube channel SECourses – Software Engineering Courses also talked about using GPT-4 to complete the Tetris game in a few seconds:

It can be seen that there is a huge difference between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in the part of writing game programs. It is no wonder that many people came out a while ago to call for the suspension of AI development. This speed is really amazing.