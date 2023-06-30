Home » Japanese players spend a year to realize their childhood dream, restore 4 Game Boys and realize their dream of online battles- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Gaming Games
Portable game consoles are on the rise now, but if you are born in the 1970s or 1980s, I believe the GameBoy is the one with the most memories. Although it is not comparable to the current models in any aspect, it is full of childhood memories. Recently, a Japanese father spent a full year repairing the GameBoy and the online device in order to realize his childhood dream of 4-player online, and played F1 games with the whole family.

Friends who have played GameBoy before may know that GameBoy can be connected through data time to realize a two-player battle mode, but do you know that there was actually a device that could be connected to 4 players? Earlier, the Japanese player LofChannel shared on Twitter a record that it took a year to repair 4 GameBoys and realize the record of 4 people in the family playing against each other.

According to him, in addition to owning the GameBoy and the game belt, it was necessary to purchase an additional battle-specific data cable and a 4-player battle connection device. The cost was close to 10,000 yen, which was really difficult for him at the time. Until last year, he found a new unopened GameBoy 4-player battle connector in an old toy store, so he had the idea of ​​realizing his dream and bought this device. In the following time, he bought 4 dilapidated GameBoys and data cables from second-hand websites and auction sites, and repaired them by DIY himself. It took a full year to prepare for completion. Now, he has finally prepared all the devices, and together with his wife and two children, he can play the GameBoy version of the F1 game that was sold as a 4-player battle at home. He said: “When I hear the background music, or wait for other players to make a decision, it makes me feel very special.” After all, he finally realized a dream decades ago!

