“Wild Hearts” (Wild Hearts), jointly developed by EA and Koei Tecmo, released the latest plot film “Welcome to Minato” (Welcome to Minato) today (13), introducing the main characters in the village and more background.Development Team Koei Tecmo ω‐Force DirectorKotaro Hirata、Takuto Edagawasynchronously brings messages through access.

This time, a total of four characters from “Minato Village” were introduced:Natsume(blacksmith)Shi Fan(former military)Celine(A role that calls for village unity),lily of the valley(the scientist)。

The world setting concept of “Wild Heart”: When the monster is defeated, it will release the “sky thread” in the body, and the residents of the village will use the sky thread to weave their own goals. The beast is mutated into a beast, and the hunter incarnated by the player defeats the beast and restores the earth to normal.

Koei Tecmo ω‐Force Director Kotaro Hirata and Takuto Edagawa continue to promote and accept interviews for “Wild Heart”.

“Wild Heart” is mainly responsible for the development of Koei Tecmo Games, and EA is responsible for localization, distribution, and pricing. Therefore, the earliest elements of the game’s main axis positioning (Japanese style) were all honorable decisions, and a cooperative relationship was reached due to contact with EA.

The main 5 elements of this work are: hunting giant beasts that incorporate natural divine power, using winding machines to construct battlefields, hunting in teams of 3, hunting and collecting equipment, and experiencing the beautiful environment

This game can be played across platforms, but it cannot be stored across platforms. Players can make good use of the cloud storage function.

EA x Koei Tecmo Partnership

EA and Koei Tecmo are completely different in terms of company and work style. This time they will work together again, making the outside world curious about their cooperative relationship.

Takuto Zhichuan said that during the process of localization of “Wild Heart” by EA, some Japanese pronunciations were retained, such as “KARAKURI” (KARAKURI) and “Kemono” (Kemono).

Although EA said that preserving the original elements is a popular translation method in Europe and the United States, from the perspective of Japanese native speakers, it will feel strange and not so handsome. However, EA suggested that overseas players prefer this method, and they would find it interesting to have such a reaction; if this is an internal translation of Koei Tecmo, it will definitely not retain the Japanese elements.

Hirata Kotaro himself feels that during the cooperation process, EA will pay special attention to some Japanese elements, such as discussing the content of the promotional video, Koei Tecmo is focusing on introducing weapons, etc., but EA will also want to add “Oh~” “Ah~ “Woohoo~” dramatic reactions.

Hunter: These are the inspirations from “Nioh”

Inspired by the “Nioh” series, “Wild Heart” can also customize the appearance of characters, including modifying the height of characters.

Because it is the same company as “Nioh”, the combat elements do have similar experience inheritance, and the development team is also thinking about how to provide better elements in the process.

Hunting: Weapons

“Wild Heart” distinguishes 8 types of weapons: Feiyan sword, bow, network knife, blade umbrella, cannon, wild sword, mallet, network stick. Feiyan Dao is the initial weapon, and it doesn’t take long after the game starts to get access to all weapons.

If you successfully defeat the beast, you can get the corresponding weapon (new equipment). The equipment will have different variants, basically humanoid, giant beast, and a third type.

The development team additionally shared that the blade umbrella is more difficult and the only weapon that can withstand attacks. The network stick was almost abandoned because it was not liked by the development team, but it was added in the end.

Beast: main target

Huashou is the incarnation of nature and animals. It refers to the traditional Japanese culture’s thinking of admiring nature. At present, 10 species have been released, and there should be a maximum of 60 species. There are about 20 species that can be used as hunting targets.

According to the development team, they spent a lot of time looking for “opponents”, so in the process, they found familiar and feared objects, that is, beasts, and then combined with the wind to construct the beasts.

Each kind of monster has different special skills. Players should make good use of the network to protect themselves, and then try to get closer to attack.

The beasts are all different and have very different personalities. The development team revealed that transforming beasts is not a challenge to test players. On average, it takes about 20 minutes to defeat a beast, and the most difficult beast takes about 30 to 40 minutes. Using multiplayer mode and twitter can get twice the result with half the effort.

Incidentally, Kotaro Hirata likes Arashi Jinhu the most, and Takuto Edagawa likes Hanasu the most. It has been confirmed that the types of giant beasts will continue to be added after the launch.

Combat: Twister

Currently known “KARAKURI” types are divided into basic, fusion, and dragon veins. There are jumping platforms, ziplines, walls, receivers, torches, giant hammers, whirlwind tables, whirling feather star mines, repeating crossbows, spinning wheels, Stepping on fishing cages, hunting towers, sky anchors, and sky cannons.

The characteristics of the animal must be considered in the use of the luotuo. In addition to making good use of the luotuo, you must also remember to eat, mastering the key to getting twice the result with half the effort.

The development team recommends that when players build a base camp (with storage function), remember to build it near the hunting ground. Hanging up can shorten the return time.

“Wild Heart” teamed up with three people, for the sake of balance

Although “Wild Heart” finally decided to form a team of 3 people, in fact, it was originally maintained as a team of 4 people, and it has even been implemented in the game.

Why did you end up with a team of 3? The development team revealed that the reason for choosing “3 people as a group” is mainly because the “ingenuity” system is so powerful that it can almost be regarded as the existence of a “4th person”. In a group, the player power will be too strong.

Of course, another reason is because…the development team thinks that it is easier for 3 people to find a team.

After the release of “Wild Heart”… and these things

Hearts of the Wild currently has no specific plans for AMD Fidelity or DLSS upgrades. All updated content is free; in order to allow more players to join, paid DLC content is not currently considered.

The post-launch business plan is currently only known to have been prepared internally, and it is not yet possible to disclose in detail how much post-launch update content will be prepared. Follow-up will observe player reactions and then announce a more detailed launch schedule.

How Wild Hearts Differs From Other Hunting Games

Referring to the Japanese style elements of “Wild Heart”, the development team revealed that they did not consider the “global market” as their expectation at the beginning, but invested in the elements and functions they wanted to release from the beginning, and then discussed the style elements; that is, I first wanted to add the network, and then I thought of adding Japanese elements.

It is also a hunting and fighting game. The development team believes that the biggest difference of “Wild Heart” lies in the “network”. Players can use and find favorable conditions for themselves to win, from formulating tactics, building to implementing strategies.

The total length of the main plot of “Wild Heart” is about 40 hours. The specific time depends on whether you are familiar with the operation or not. There will be enough adaptation period for novices, and you can advance alone or 2-3 people together.

If the progress of the three people is different, the development team recommends that the person with the slowest progress open the cooperation room, so that it is easier to catch up with all the progress in the room and move forward together.

The last thing I want to say to the players

Kotaro Hirata:“Wild Heart” is a work created by Koei Tecmo Games and ω‐Force representing the new era and new IP. Taiwanese players are invited to experience the fun of this work.

Takuto Edagawa:“Monster Hunter: World” has a large number of players in the Asian market, and we look forward to making the basic hunting game better and bigger in the Asian market, making “Wild Heart” an indispensable part.

