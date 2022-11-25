Home Technology Japan’s EQUEELEUS satellite operates smoothly, taking back photos of craters on the back of the moon | TechNews Technology New Report
Technology

Japan’s EQUEELEUS satellite operates smoothly, taking back photos of craters on the back of the moon | TechNews Technology New Report

by admin
Japan’s EQUEELEUS satellite operates smoothly, taking back photos of craters on the back of the moon | TechNews Technology New Report

Although Japan’s first lunar lander ended in failure, another EQUEELEUS satellite that was also launched on the SLS rocket returned good news and successfully sent back photos of the back of the moon.

The EQUEELEUS satellite (Equilibrium Lunar-Earth point 6U) was jointly developed by the University of Tokyo and JAXA. It is one of the 10 secondary payloads of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. It was deployed after the Orion spacecraft separated from the SLS rocket.

Although in the same batch of payloads, Japan’s first lunar lander named OMOTENASHI failed the mission because it could not establish contact, but JAXA confirmed that the EQUEELEUS satellite is operating in space. It flew over the moon on November 22 and took back photos of the back of the moon, showing Craters of various sizes.

The EQUEELEUS satellite will eventually travel to the L2 Lagrangian point of the Earth-Moon system, on a mission to scan the Earth’s plasma layer to understand how to protect humans and electronic equipment from radiation damage during long-distance space travel.

▲ EQUULEUS photographed the far side of the moon.

(Image Source:Equestrian/Twitter

Further reading:

See also  AMA: dDAO x Matters "Decentralized Collaborative Writing Project" Sociological Experiment - Matty (@hi176)

You may also like

Non-consensual online pornography: 13 million users in Italy,...

Non-consensual online pornography: 13 million users in Italy,...

CPUs are getting more expensive and low-priced processors...

PS “Mini Edition” Paint.net pushes a new beta...

MONTECH released the new flagship case SKY TWO...

Black Friday Deal 2022: WD Black P40 gaming...

“Overwatch 2” released the trailer for the new...

DLSS 3 is more powerful, and the FPS...

SIE is about to carry out general cleaning...

The producer of Team Ninja’s latest action game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy