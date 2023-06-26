Japan’s Family Mart launched the “Pikmin 4” event on July 4th! There are more peripheral products besides rewards- funglr Games

Introducing more Pikmin merchandise!

Pikmin plush toys of about 13cm will be sold at Family Mart convenience stores in Japan from July 4, 2023 (Tuesday).

There are two different types of Pikmin with the same color, one with leaves on the head, and one with flowers on the head, choose your favorite Pikmin and take it with you!

The plush charms are priced at JPY 770 (tax included) each.

Pikmin 4 Ice Pikmin Ice Maker & Cup set BOOK

A silicone ice maker like the “Ice Pikmin” that appeared in Pikmin 4 can be made.

The ice maker also comes with a cup. The “Ice Pikmin” can be made to float and look cool.

The release date is July 18, 2023 (Tuesday), and the price is JPY 3,949 yen (tax included).

ピクミン plush toy bag BOOK / tote bag BOOK

The popular “Pikmin Plush Toy Bag and Tote Bag” that were popular last time will be released again.

The plush toy bag (sold separately) can be slipped into the pocket of the tote.

You can also take the Pikmin plush toy bag with you! Decorate the room! Enjoy everyday life with Pikmin!

“Pikmin interior tote bag” JPY 2,959 (incl. tax), “Pikmin stuffed toy pouch (furry toy bag)” JPY 2,269 (incl. tax).

“Pikmin 4 Ice Pikmin Ice Maker & Cup Set Book” and “Pikmin Stuffed Pouch Book / Interior Tote Bag Book” available at Nintendo Store!

Chances are they will sell out early, so book yours now!

For details about the “Pikmin 4 Event”, please see Nintendo’s official website.