Home » Japan’s Family Mart launched the “Pikmin 4” event on July 4th! There are more peripheral products besides rewards- funglr Games
Technology

Japan’s Family Mart launched the “Pikmin 4” event on July 4th! There are more peripheral products besides rewards- funglr Games

by admin
Japan’s Family Mart launched the “Pikmin 4” event on July 4th! There are more peripheral products besides rewards- funglr Games

Introducing more Pikmin merchandise!

plush charm

Plush Charm Nintendo ホームページ

Pikmin plush toys of about 13cm will be sold at Family Mart convenience stores in Japan from July 4, 2023 (Tuesday).
There are two different types of Pikmin with the same color, one with leaves on the head, and one with flowers on the head, choose your favorite Pikmin and take it with you!
The plush charms are priced at JPY 770 (tax included) each.

Pikmin 4 Ice Pikmin Ice Maker & Cup set BOOK

Nintendo homepage

A silicone ice maker like the “Ice Pikmin” that appeared in Pikmin 4 can be made.
The ice maker also comes with a cup. The “Ice Pikmin” can be made to float and look cool.
The release date is July 18, 2023 (Tuesday), and the price is JPY 3,949 yen (tax included).

ピクミン plush toy bag BOOK / tote bag BOOK

Nintendo homepage

The popular “Pikmin Plush Toy Bag and Tote Bag” that were popular last time will be released again.
The plush toy bag (sold separately) can be slipped into the pocket of the tote.
You can also take the Pikmin plush toy bag with you! Decorate the room! Enjoy everyday life with Pikmin!
“Pikmin interior tote bag” JPY 2,959 (incl. tax), “Pikmin stuffed toy pouch (furry toy bag)” JPY 2,269 (incl. tax).

“Pikmin 4 Ice Pikmin Ice Maker & Cup Set Book” and “Pikmin Stuffed Pouch Book / Interior Tote Bag Book” available at Nintendo Store!
Chances are they will sell out early, so book yours now!
For details about the “Pikmin 4 Event”, please see Nintendo’s official website.

You may also like

Strong Bing Chat artificial intelligence.Control OS Settings Preview...

The lost opportunity of beautiful Italy Loves Romagna

RGG Studio removes Yakuza dev who left Nagoshi...

The importance of data in the automotive sector

Managed Security Services, SGBox Launches CyberTrust365

life, intuitions and works of the father of...

High CP value all-round sweeping and dragging robot...

Android is easier to use than iOS, here’s...

Xbox Boss Says The Elder Scrolls VI Is...

From Elite to Euronext, the technological excellences of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy