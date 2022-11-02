Japan’s Kadokawa (KADOKAWA) announced the acquisition of Anime News Network, a large North American animation news website, to strengthen the development of the English content market.

The acquisition of Anime News Network is a new company established by KADOKAWA WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, a holding company of Kadokawa Group in the United States. It is expected to complete the takeover of Anime News Network by the end of this year, but the amount involved in this transaction has not been disclosed.

The Anime News Network, established in 1998, not only enriches animation information and Japanese ACG content by reporting, but also collects animation cultural trends in North America and Japan, and also provides online forums for everyone to communicate, and even covers animation magazine publishing business, etc. .

Through the acquisition of Anime News Network, Kadokawa is expected to strengthen its development in the English content market, and at the same time, it will be able to connect with the business expansion of its e-book Book Walker in English, or integrate YEN PRESS, a publishing house that distributes comics and light novels in the North American market. As well as J-Novel Club development resources for the English version of the light novel e-book content.