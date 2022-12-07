Home Technology Japan’s Q3 best-selling mobile phone ranking is still dominated by the iPhone!But there is one “non-Japanese” brand storming into the list | Mobile communication | Digital
Google’s latest generation of value-oriented Pixel series smartphones, the Pixel 6a, was launched in late July this year, months ahead of the new flagship Pixel 7a/Pixel 7 Pro. Not only does it outperform many smartphones, but it’s also affordable, making it popular in many countries.

According to Strategy Analytics, Google’s Pixel 6a is not only affordable and powerful, but also the best performer in many markets, according to the latest research from Smartphone Tracker. In the third quarter of 2022, it even ranked 6th in Japan. For a country where Apple, Sharp and Sony Ericsson are the main suppliers, and a country where Samsung dominates the smaller market, it is very important for Google Pixel 6a to appear in the top 10 Rare situation.

In its home country of the United States, the Google Pixel 6a ranks 25th, but is expected to jump up the rankings in the coming quarters, as the lower-priced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be withdrawn from the market in the third quarter. If you look at Canada, Pixel 6a ranks 23rd, which is higher than other Pixel models. In fact, it is one of the few non-Apple and non-Pixel models on the list except for two TCL models and One Plus models. One of Samsung’s smartphones.

Looking at Western Europe, Pixel 6a ranks 23rd in Germany, the largest market in Western Europe; it ranks slightly lower in the UK and France. It is expected that in the last quarter of 2022, the ixel 6a may climb to the highest ranking.

