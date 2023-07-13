Japan’s SUNSOFT and CAPCOM Collaborate to Revitalize Classic Horror Game “Clock Tower”

SUNSOFT and CAPCOM Collaborate to Bring New Elements to Classic Horror Adventure Game “Clock Tower”

In an exciting announcement, Japan’s SUNSOFT revealed their partnership with CAPCOM to add new elements to the beloved horror adventure game “Clock Tower.” The game was originally released by HUMAN Co., Ltd. on the Super Nintendo back in 1995. This collaboration aims to launch a PC and home console transplant version of the game in 2023.

“Clock Tower,” produced by Kono One Two Three in 1995, tells the chilling tale of Jennifer Simpson, a 14-year-old orphan who is adopted by the wealthy “Barrows” couple along with other orphans. As they arrive at the couple’s mansion, eerie events start unfolding. Miserable screams are heard, and one by one, the other orphans mysteriously vanish, leaving Jennifer alone in the mansion. Determined to uncover the truth, Jennifer braves the hazards of the house, pursued relentlessly by a terrifying man wielding a pair of scissors.

Fans of the original game can now rejoice as SUNSOFT and CAPCOM join forces to breathe new life into this horror classic. The collaboration aims to introduce exciting and innovative elements that will enhance the gameplay experience while staying true to the original’s bone-chilling atmosphere.

The upcoming PC and home console transplant version of “Clock Tower” will undoubtedly thrill both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise. Players can expect a renewed sense of terror as they navigate the mansion’s dark corridors, solve puzzles, and attempt to survive the relentless pursuit of the scissor-wielding antagonist.

The announcement has generated immense excitement within the gaming community, especially among enthusiasts of the horror genre. Many fans eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the nail-biting suspense and nerve-wracking gameplay that “Clock Tower” promises to deliver.

For more information about this collaboration and the future release of “Clock Tower,” please visit the authorized source “gamebase” (link provided).

