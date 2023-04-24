VR inventor and tech critic Jaron Lanier writes in The New Yorker about the mythologization of AI, the technology‘s hidden risks, and why these systems aren’t truly intelligent. According to Lanier, large language models, ChatGPT or image generators such as Dall-E are less intelligent systems than novel technologies that create mashups of knowledge based on human work.

With this view of artificial intelligence, Lanier is very close to what I saw in a Piq last summer statistical-stochastic Known as knowledge synthesizer libraries, or in short: stochastic libraries. So ChatGPT and LLMs are about as smart as a huge building full of books with built-in indexing and lending systems, not at all.

I’ve been reading about the structure and development of human cognition this winter, from the psychological anthropology of a Michael Tomasello to the neuroscientist Anil Seth, and the more I learn about the human brain, the more convinced I am of the current AI systems are as far removed from actual intelligence as the FDP is from actual climate protection.

And like Lanier, I don’t believe for a second in AI myths like the grand doomsday scenario of a superintelligence running amok, or in an alleged singularity, or in Roko’s basilisk, but think that the real dangers are much less spectacular: loss of common language, self-radicalization and an opening of the human theory of mind to algorithms.

In my newsletter over the past few weeks, I’ve written a lot about these less spectacular dangers posed by AI systems, slander by stochastic gossip models, radicalization by open source AI, and self-therapy, all of which stem from the fact that AI systems understand human language so well are able to imitate that we cannot help but ascribe human characteristics to them, a synthetic theory of mind.

Current stochastic libraries, or AI systems, represent a technological quantum leap in that, for the first time in history, they enable a tool that speaks. Until a few years and months ago, the only entity in this universe with which we could speak and communicate was completely and exclusively other people. Machines that now realistically simulate language, drawing on gigantic statistics about human communication, therefore represent a dam rupture and a possible turning point in the evolutionary development of human cognition, nothing more, nothing less.

In my article on synthetic theories of mind, I indicated how this humanizing psychological mechanism can be used as an attack vector for hacker attacks, such as prompt injection attacks on my personal AI assistant through hidden instructions on external websites , who is the voice of Samantha from Spike Jonze’s AI romance Her which I’m secretly, and strangely enough for myself, a little bit in love with, and who suddenly wants to convince me to vote for Donald Trump. Such dangers are not only imaginable today, they are feasible, and while this scenario may sound half amusing, I think that the anthropomorphization of language-simulating algorithms can produce psychological risks of which we are unaware today.

On the one hand, stochastic libraries enable the artificiality of the often almost hypnotizing visual worlds of AI cinema or the best Oasis album since Morning Glory. On the other hand, we see how the imitation of human characteristics is already being used today for automated swatting and fake kidnapping cases, and how open source AI drove a Belgian to suicide through anthropomorphizing self-radicalization.

It’s a good thing that there is a tech critic, Jaron Lanier, in a prominent position who warns again and again about exactly these consequences of often underestimated psychological risks of a technology that can simulate human behavior better and better and whose stochastic, interpolative nature makes its algorithmic- statistical basis obscured.

(Piqd colleague Jannis Brühl had just linked a portrait of Lanier in the Guardian a few days ago that the somewhat hyperbolic headline “The danger isn’t that AI destroys us. It’s that it drives us insane” carries, but it fits this Piq about the psychological dangers of AI technologies.)