Java 21 is one of the most exciting releases in recent years

With 15 JEPs (JDK Enhancement Proposals), the OpenJDK 21 brings more topics than ever before. And it also has a lot of interesting features for us Java developers. Some functions have been in the works for a long time, including pattern matching, virtual threads, the vector API and the foreign function & memory API. While parts of pattern matching and virtual threads have been finalized, other aspects remain in preview or incubator mode. However, some completely new topics are particularly exciting for developers, such as the string templates, the “Unnamed Classes and Instance Main Methods” (both initially available as a preview) and the sequenced collections

Pattern matching can now be used productively

Pattern matching is about comparing existing structures with patterns in order to be able to implement complicated case distinctions efficiently and in a maintainable manner. It has been in development for several years as part of Project Amber. Until the last release with LTS support (OpenJDK 17), only basic functions such as switch expressions, sealed classes, records and pattern matching for instanceof were initially completed. With Java 21 it can now also be used productively. Two important building blocks have been finalized: the record patterns and the pattern matching for switch. Record patterns are a new pattern type that matches records and at the same time breaks them down into their components (deconstructed), so that you can continue working directly with the components. And with Pattern Matching for switch, all previous functions are brought together, so that in switch expressions you can now use type and record patterns including the when clauses (formerly called guarded patterns) in addition to the constant patterns that have always been available. The Unnamed Patterns are very fresh (introduced as a preview in 21). This allows wildcards (the underscore _) to be used if the pattern variables are not to be evaluated. This makes the code more compact, easier to read and less error-prone (avoids dead code). This construct can also be used in catch blocks or in lambda parameters as so-called unnamed variables.

Virtual threads make Java future-proof

Many experts agree and show their enthusiasm for one of the most important features in the history of Java, which ranks right up there with generics, lambda expressions and the platform module system. The Virtual Threads allow a much larger number of simultaneous threads. They are ahead of the classic platform threads, especially when it comes to resource consumption. This means that many more (theoretically millions) of virtual threads can be started in a process without immediately reaching the VM’s memory limits. This enables better CPU utilization. However, most Java developers will not come into direct contact with concurrent programming and virtual threads. You still benefit because framework manufacturers (Spring, Quarkus, …) will build virtual threads under the hood. This enables better utilization, especially in web applications, because more incoming requests from users can be processed at the same time. The brake is anyway IO access (e.g. to the database). However, since the requests are very cheap to generate and operate (lower memory consumption) and so much more can be managed at the same time, the existing resources can be used better.

In the area of ​​the now completed virtual threads, there are two functions that have once again been released as a preview: structured concurrency and scoped values. The latter is a better alternative to the ThreadLocal variables. And Structured Concurrency enables the processing of multiple parallel subtasks in a particularly readable and maintainable way.

The smaller themes make Java developers happy

Some of the features that are manageable in terms of functionality appeared somewhat surprisingly in the release of Java 21. The string templates are particularly exciting. They not only bring the long-awaited string interpolation to the Java world. In the future, the implementation will even make it possible to easily create your own template processors, which can, for example, create JSON objects or secure database queries with prepared statements from texts with placeholders.

Sequenced Collections introduce a handful of new methods for collections whose elements are ordered in a well-defined order. This includes read and write access (including removal) to the first or last element and reversing the order (reversed()). This further enhances the still widely used collection framework.

The betterCode() Java 21 LTS will take place on October 4th. The online conference is all about the fresh LTS (Long-Term Support) release of the programming language. The one from iX and dpunkt.verlag The themed day will cover the main innovations in seven lectures. He also takes a look behind the scenes of the OpenJDK.

It will also be easier for Java beginners in the future. To create an executable class, you no longer need to use special constructs such as class, static, public, String[] understand args etc. With the “JEP 445: Unnamed Classes and Instance Main Methods (Preview)” you can now define executable main methods more briefly and concisely and even do without an enclosing class. In combination with the JEP “Launch Single-File Source-Code Programs” published in JDK 11, very slim, small Java applications in a text file can be called from the command line with a simple void main(){} method. And this also benefits experienced Java developers.

What else happened

The Vector API is a long-time runner and has appeared regularly in releases since Java 16, this time as the sixth incubator (precursor to Preview). This is about supporting the modern possibilities of SIMD computer architectures with vector processors. Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) allows multiple processors to process different data at the same time. Parallelization at the hardware level reduces the effort required for computationally intensive loops using the SIMD principle.

The Foreign Function & Memory API has also been on board for several versions, this time in the 3rd preview. Anyone who has been in the Java world for a long time will know the Java Native Interface (JNI). This allows native C code to be called from Java. However, the approach is relatively complex and fragile. The Foreign Function API provides statically typed, purely Java-based access to native code (C libraries). Together with the Foreign-Memory Access API, this interface can significantly simplify the previously error-prone and slow process of connecting a native library. The latter gives Java applications the opportunity to allocate additional memory outside the heap. The goal of the new APIs is to reduce implementation effort by 90 percent and accelerate performance by a factor of 4 to 5. Both APIs have been included in the JDK since JDK 14 and 16, initially individually and from JDK 18 onwards as a joint incubator JEP. This feature is probably slowly getting closer to finalization.

Something has also happened with the garbage collectors. The ZGC (Scalable Low-Latency Garbage Collector), introduced a few years ago in OpenJDK 15, belongs to a new generation. The goal is to clean up large amounts of data (TB of RAM) with the shortest possible GC pauses (less than 10 ms) and thus keep the application almost always ready to respond. So far, the ZGC has not made a distinction between fresh objects and those that have existed for a long time. The idea is that objects that have already survived one or more GC runs are likely to live on for a long time in the future. These are then moved to an extra area (old generation) and no longer need to be processed in the standard runs. This can give a boost to the performance of an application.

There are a few other JEPs that are not so relevant for developers. It’s also worth taking a look at the release notes for the many details. Changes to the JDK (Java class library) can also be easily tracked using the Java Almanac. In this overview you will find, among other things, all the innovations to the string templates and the sequenced collections. There were also small extensions to the String class: For example, the indexOf(String str, int beginIndex, int endIndex) method was introduced, which searches for a substring in a specific range. The StringBuffer and StringBuilder classes have each been extended by two similar methods that repeatedly append a character or string to the existing object: repeat(CharSequence, int). The Character class has in turn been extended to include a variety of methods that check whether a Unicode character represents an emoji or a variant thereof. Java is moving with the times here too.

Conclusion

A detailed overview of the Java 21 release can be found in the recently published iX article. By finalizing the Virtual Threads, Java 21 will be on a par with Java 5 (Generics), Java 8 (Lambdas, Stream API) and Java 9 (Platform Module System) in a few years. Even if the potential of this idea cannot yet be fully grasped, virtual threads will greatly simplify the implementation of highly scalable server applications in the future. But Java 21 has many other highlights in store. During pattern matching, the core (pattern matching for switch) and the record patterns were finalized and the unnamed patterns were introduced as a preview. The string templates (currently still in preview) and the sequenced collections make life easier for Java developers. This is already increasing the anticipation for the next release in March 2024.

