Java: Oracle’s GraalVM is now free for everyone

GraalVM is a Java implemented JVM (Java Virtual Machine) and a JDK (Java Development Kit) based on the Hotspot VM and the OpenJDK. With GraalVM Native Image, it supports, among other things, the AOT (Ahead of Time) compilation of Java applications for faster start times and lower memory consumption at runtime. Initially started at Sun, it is now being developed at Oracle Labs in parallel with the classic Java OpenJDK and was previously available in both an Open Source licensed Community Edition and a commercial Enterprise Edition.

The special features of the normal Java JDK are:

a JIT (Just in Time) compiler for Java implemented in Java, GraalVM Native Image for AOT (Ahead of Time) compilation of Java applications, Truffle Language implementation and the GraalVM SDK for supporting additional programming languages ​​on top of the VMRuntimes for LLVM (C/C++, Fortran translated to low level virtual machine bitcode) and JavaScript

What happened until now

At the end of 2022, Oracle handed over the GraalVM Community Edition to the OpenJDK project, thereby providing the basis of the project as open source. It was announced that the versions and numbering would be aligned with the OpenJDK release cycles in the future. The first production-ready version was GraalVM 19.0 in May 2019. GraalVM 22.3.2 came in April 2023, the last release to date using the old numbering scheme.

Now Oracle GraalVM for the JDK 17 and Oracle GraalVM for the JDK 20 have been released. These versions, formerly known as commercial Oracle GraalVM Enterprise, are now available free of charge under the GraalVM Free Terms and Conditions (GFTC) license. This license allows free use for all users, including production use. Redistribution is permitted if not for a fee. Developers and organizations can now easily download, use, share, and redistribute Oracle GraalVM without having to click through a license agreement. Oracle will continue to offer the GPL-licensed versions of the GraalVM Community Edition on the same terms as the Oracle builds of the OpenJDK.

Parallels to the OpenJDK

Brief look at the classic Java OpenJDK: In September 2021, Oracle announced that the Oracle JDK (Oracle’s variant of the OpenJDK) would again be available free of charge (under the Oracle No-Fee Terms and Conditions License – NFTC). Previously, Oracle introduced a commercial license for productive use of the Oracle JDK in 2018 with the JDK 8 and 11.

Alternatively, there was still the binary-compatible Oracle OpenJDK free of charge, but it was only provided with updates and patches for a maximum of six months and would therefore have forced the developers to update the JDK version every six months. Since that time, many other OpenJDK-based distributions from Amazon, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, etc. have come out or gained prominence.

The best-known variant is the AdoptOpenJDK (now Temurin from the Eclipse project Adoptium), which has become the most widely used JDK due to Oracle’s licensing confusion. Oracle recognized this and tried to win back market shares by redistributing the Oracle JDK free of charge. They are now expanding this approach to Oracle GraalVM with the GraalVM Free Terms and Conditions (GFTC) license.

Similar to the OpenJDK, there will now also be Long Term Support Releases (currently GraalVM for JDK 17), which will be supplied with updates free of charge for up to a full year after the publication of the subsequent LTS release (GraalVM for JDK 21). Releases that are not marked as LTS releases (like GraalVM for JDK 20) will continue to be updated until superseded by the next release. Developers can now also update GraalVM to the latest JDK version every six months and thus have immediate access to the latest Java functions. Alternatively, you have the option of switching between the LTS versions.

The new Oracle GraalVM releases are now easier to include in CI/CD build pipelines thanks to new stable download URLs. The download artifacts also include the native image utility. Thus everything needed for development with the GraalVM is available in a single package under the same license. For containerized applications or container-based builds, new GraalVM container images will soon be available on the Oracle Container Registry.

classification

The GraalVM project has received a lot of attention over the past few years. The goal is to reduce Java’s gap to modern programming languages ​​like Go in terms of fast start times and efficient memory behavior at runtime. Although Java is still represented as a stable runtime environment for server-side applications, it is losing market share to Go & Co, especially when moving to the cloud. With GraalVM, you now have a choice on the Java platform and can support both worlds with existing programming knowledge. The adjustment of the release cycles and the versioning to the OpenJDK allows us to use the latest features both in “normal” Java and in the GraalVM.

Alina Yurenko summarized the changes to the new GraalVM versions released in June 2023 in her blog post.

The new Oracle GraalVM versions can be obtained from the Java download page. For more information, see the installation guides, documentation, and release notes. Incidentally, Oracle GraalVM can be used free of charge in the Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

