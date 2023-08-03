Java without the headache: distributions and support beyond Oracle

For most companies, both Java as a programming language and the JVM as a runtime environment are part of the critical infrastructure on which much of our digital world is built. Since it is always advisable to have suitable support options for the critical infrastructure in the enterprise environment, many companies have a commercial support contract for Java. Historically, these contracts have often been signed with Oracle, as the company has long been the most prominent provider of Java distributions. However, since a lot has happened in this area in recent years, the question arises as to whether Oracle is still the best partner for commercial support of Java.

Advertisement

Hendrik Ebbers (@hendrikEbbers) is Java Champion, JCP Expert Group Member and has been awarded several times as Rockstar Speaker at JavaOne. With his own company Open Elements, Hendrik is currently helping to design the Hedera Hashgraph and make its services available to the public. Hendrik is a co-founder of JUG Dortmund and Cyberland and gives lectures and workshops on Java all over the world. His book “Mastering JavaFX 8 Controls” was published by Oracle Press in 2014. Hendrik is actively involved in open source projects such as JakartaEE or Eclipse Adoptium. Hendrik is a member of the AdoptOpenJDK TSC and the Eclipse Adoptium WG.

Diversity also in the runtime environment

In many areas of today’s world, diversity is an important issue as it creates new perspectives, solutions and opportunities. A lot has also happened in the field of Java runtime environments in recent years. Long gone are the days when developers basically downloaded Java from Oracle because it was the top dog in Java distributions. With the increasing popularity of open source, more and more companies are collaborating on the OpenJDK, the open source implementation of the Java Standard Edition. Since the Oracle distributions are also built from these sources, you can easily use alternatives. In addition, the Java Test Compatibility Kit (TCK) checks many of the runtime environments for their compatibility with the standard.

Eclipse has opened a marketplace where all TCK and AQAvit verified or licensed Java runtime environments are offered for download. In addition to various builds from companies such as Microsoft or Azul, Eclipse Temurin in particular stands out here, which is the only Java distribution to be a manufacturer-independent variant. The Eclipse Adoption Working Group, which includes companies such as Microsoft, Red Hat, Google and Open Elements, is responsible. With more than 200 million downloads, there is no other Java distribution that even comes close to the distribution of Eclipse Temurin due to its numbers. This is underscored by a recent Gartner report, according to which more than 80 percent of all Java applications are unlikely to run on an Oracle distribution by 2026. Eclipse Temurin certainly makes up the biggest piece of the pie here at the end.

Java-Support

In addition to analyzing various distributions, Gartner examined the various commercial support options for Java. The Oracle support in particular did not do well here:

Advertisement

Oracle has again changed the licensing rules for its Java distributions. On January 23, 2023, the Company introduced a new license metric, the SE Universal Subscription. The controversial pricing model is based on the total number of customer employees and not the number of employees using the software. Oracle may be attempting to ensure that customers do not consider other support models for Java. In many cases, this means that customers’ support costs for Java go through the roof. According to Gartner, this costs two to five times as much for most organizations. In addition, of course, commercial support from Oracle only provides support for the Oracle distribution and not for the increasingly popular Eclipse Temurin. So maybe now is the right time to look around for alternative Java support offerings.

Of course, organizations like Azul or the Eclipse Adoptium working group have reacted to these events. Commenting on the whole thing on X/Twitter, Mike Milinkovich, the Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation said:

(Image: Twitter/X)

But alongside this comment, Adoptium has also taken action and set up a commercial support page for Eclipse Temurin. With Red Hat, IBM and Open Elements, three industry experts will be offering support for Eclipse Temurin. For the German-speaking area, Open Elements should be emphasized here, as they not only actively promote Temurin as an open source project with their “Support & Care” package, but also offer support in German.

As you can see, the range of support options for the Java runtime environment has also become much more diverse in recent years. In addition to what Oracle offers, there are now various options that are often much better tailored to your own requirements. Of course, this also means that every company has to think outside the box and examine and evaluate alternatives to the Oracle support that was concluded years ago. For companies that do not yet have a support contract, some of the offers may be much more suitable than signing a contract directly with the giant Oracle. But the offer from Oracle is also justified and will be the right one for some companies. So I don’t want to present an offer as a winner here, but rather the variety of possibilities thanks to companies such as IBM, Red Hat, Azul, Open Elements and of course Oracle Benefit for the entire Java community point out

(rme)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

