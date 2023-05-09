Java’s module system: help, my dependencies are not java modules!

In a previous post I wrote about minimal support for the Java Platform Module System (JPMS) and how to help achieve it. However, it can happen again and again that libraries do not support the Java module system and it is not foreseeable that these will at least be available as “automatic modules” in the future.

Hendrik Ebbers (@hendrikEbbers) is Java Champion, JCP Expert Group Member and has been awarded several times as Rockstar Speaker at JavaOne. With his own company Open Elements, Hendrik is currently helping to design the Hedera Hashgraph and make its services available to the public. Hendrik is a co-founder of JUG Dortmund and Cyberland and gives lectures and workshops on Java all over the world. His book “Mastering JavaFX 8 Controls” was published by Oracle Press in 2014. Hendrik is actively involved in open source projects such as JakartaEE or Eclipse Adoptium. Hendrik is a member of the AdoptOpenJDK TSC and the Eclipse Adoptium WG.

If you want to convert your own code to JPMS and are dependent on such libraries, you sometimes have to reach into your bag of tricks. In this post I would like to go into exactly such dependencies and see how you can deal with them.

Gradle plugin as a workaround

Although I feel more at home with Maven, I recently worked on migrating a large Gradle project to Java modules. Since the project is open source, it can easily be viewed on GitHub. In this project, at the beginning of the conversion, there were a large number of dependencies that did not support the Java module system. For some we were able to achieve a sustainable solution by creating pull requests (PR) directly for the respective projects in order to Automatic-Module-Name to complete. I have already described in the previous post on the subject how this can be easily achieved using a Maven or Gradle plugin. An example of such a PR can be found here.

However, there are also dependencies for which such a PR cannot simply be provided or for which the PR is not accepted. Perhaps you also have a dependency whose further development has been discontinued. In all these cases, a different implementation is required. Basically, you have to take care of creating Java modules from the dependencies yourself. There are different ways to do this. For example, you can manually enter a Automatic-Module-Name -Add an entry to the jar’s manifest and then host the modified version in an internal Maven repository. For the aforementioned Gradle project, we used Jendrik Johannes’s “extra-java-module-info” plugin. This plugin, available as open source, allows at build time a Automatic-Module-Name Add entry to dependencies. Specifically, the plug-in is used as in the following example, with each automaticModule(…) call the Gradle identifier of the dependency as the first parameter and the module name to be used as the second parameter:

plugins { id("org.gradlex.extra-java-module-info") } extraJavaModuleInfo { failOnMissingModuleInfo.set(true) automaticModule("io.prometheus:simpleclient", "io.prometheus.simpleclient") automaticModule("io.prometheus:simpleclient_common", "io.prometheus.simpleclient_common") automaticModule("io.prometheus:simpleclient_httpserver", "io.prometheus.simpleclient.httpserver") }

Together with the author of the plug-in, we were even able to significantly expand the whole thing in a very productive exchange. In addition to automatic modules, the plug-in has always been able to create modules with a module-info.java create. However, you had to manually define information such as exports. Thanks to new functionalities, you can now define a module in such a way that its complete packages are exported (see further information). This has the great advantage that you don’t have to work with automatic modules, which bring about some peculiarities, since, among other things, all automatic modules are added to the “required” dependencies of a module as soon as an automatic module is marked as “required” in the module-info.java specified (see Java Spec). Here again a big thank you to Jendrik Johannes as maintainer of the library. From my point of view, our cooperation has shown the advantages of open source extremely well. For anyone who wants to dig deeper into this, Jendrik has hosted several videos on this and other Gradle-related topics for free on YouTube.

One problem remains

However, one last big problem cannot be solved with the implementations presented here: As soon as a JAR violates the package split constraints of the Java module system, it cannot be added to the modulepath. In this case, far-reaching steps still have to be taken. But I will address this point in a future post.



(rme)

