JBD announces that the brightness of the red MicroLED exceeds 1 million nits

A revolutionary new step in the world of MicroLED technology has been taken by JBD, who has developed an incredible red MicroLED capable of exceeding 1 million nits. But what are the implications of this innovation? Let’s find out by analyzing in detail the device obtained and the potential it offers to the current technological panorama.

What is a MicroLED?

MicroLED technology has attracted considerable interest due to its ability to provide extraordinary brightness, deep black levels, a wide color gamut and remarkable energy efficiency. This revolutionary system, which uses microscopic LEDs to create self-emitting pixels, stands out from traditional backlit LED displays.

Thanks to its extraordinary brightness, MicroLEDs find application in different contexts, from outdoor use to brightly lit environments. A further advantage of this technology lies in its modularity: the assembly of smaller modules allows the creation of displays of various sizes and shapes, thus adapting to different needs.

The versatility of MicroLED technology extends from its ability to scale, making it suitable for screens of different sizes, from wearable devices to large televisions, to its extraordinary robustness and durability. These displays can operate for tens of thousands of hours without significant degradation in image quality, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience over the long term.

The applications of MicroLED displays are wide and varied, ranging from televisions to video walls, from gaming monitors to virtual and augmented reality viewers, up to automotive displays. Innovation continues to define new horizons for this promising technology, opening up increasingly interesting prospects for the world of digital visualization.

Red microLED

One of the crucial aspects in the development of MicroLED technology was the enhancement of the brightness of the red component. Incredibly, it appears that this obstacle has been overcome by the Shanghai Jade Bird Display (known as JBD), a leading manufacturer of MicroLED microdisplays.

JBD recently announced an extraordinary achievement: its red MicroLED has reached and exceeded an extraordinary brightness of 1 million nits. This milestone was made possible thanks to a series of technological innovations, including the implementation of advanced material growth techniques, the use of sophisticated non-radiative suppression techniques, and the precise control of the divergence angle of the light beam .

This exceptional advancement marks a significant turning point in the MicroLED landscape, paving the way for a new era of high-quality, extraordinary brightness displays. Particularly notable is the use of a technology epitassiale of the latest generation, theAIGaInP ultra-thin, and the application of sophisticated chip passivation for the red MicroLED. This has resulted in an unprecedented level of brightness for this variety of MicroLED.

Future developments

JBD has made significant advances in optical pixel technology. The new generation of optical pixel structure not only optimizes the anti-reflection coating system, increasing the optical extraction efficiency, but also further optimizes the arrangement of microlenses, leading to a notable improvement in the smallest dimensions. This results in greater angular beam collimation efficiency and a higher brightness level.

Thanks to these developments, JBD has managed to produce red light panels that exceed the extraordinary threshold of one million nits. This is especially notable considering that this result was achieved with standard power consumption, without resorting to overdrive mode for the driver IC. The ability to overcome this critical challenge places JBD in a leadership position in the field of MicroLED technology and promises to bring tangible benefits to a wide range of applications, from cutting-edge display technologies to automotive and beyond.

