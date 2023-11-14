JBL Authentics 300 Wins Best Wireless Speaker of the Year at Urban Tecno Awards 2023

The JBL wireless speaker does not go unnoticed and is more attractive than the rest of the nominees, not only because of its design, but also because of everything it offers. The JBL Authentics 300 is a wireless speaker that has a retro design inspired by the 70s.

We are in the final stretch of the year, so it is time for the Urban Tecno Awards 2023, where we choose the best technology of the year in several categories, being the best wireless speaker and the best Smart TV two of them. It has been very difficult to choose a winner for each category.

If we focus on the best wireless speaker of the year, there were three nominees: LG XBOOM La Bestia, Sony SRS-XB100 and JBL Authentics 300. All three are very different from each other. Here we took into account the design, features and value for money. The truth is that it was very close between the Sony and JBL speakers, but in the end we opted for the JBL Authentics 300. To begin with, it does not go unnoticed as it has a retro design that catches you, along with several functions that they make it a very interesting product.

JBL is a world renowned audio brand offering a wide range of products from portable speakers to home sound systems. The JBL Authentics 300 is an excellent option for those looking for a high-quality speaker with a great quality-price ratio.

This wireless speaker offers high-quality sound with a wide dynamic range. The bass is deep and powerful, the treble is clear and crisp, and the vocals sound very natural. The sound is uniform, and this makes it an excellent option for listening to music. JBL has done a great job here, and we have to highlight the 5.25-inch woofer, the 6.5-inch passive radiator and the pair of 25-millimeter tweeters.

The JBL Authentics 300 has a retro design inspired by the 70s. On the outside there is an aluminum frame that surrounds a faux leather casing that surprises with its elegance. It’s more, fits any decoration. In addition, it is easy to transport as it has a handle. In this sense, it is a much more attractive speaker than the other two nominees.

Then there’s all the smart features, like compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa, and multi-room playback via AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. In fact, allows you to connect multiple JBL speakers to create a multi-room sound system. At the connectivity level we find Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and an audio input. Therefore, it is very complete.

Being a wireless speaker, battery life is very important, and here it lives up to expectations. The JBL Authentics 300 incorporates a 4,800 mAh battery that allows you to listen to music for up to 8 hours on a full charge. This is quite a lot when having a speaker with an output power of 100 watts. Now, autonomy depends on the volume level.

For all this, along with the value for money, the JBL Authentics 300 has won our award for best wireless speaker of the year. It is not the cheapest, especially if we compare it with the Sony SRS-XB100, but you have to take into account everything it offers for what it costs. Regarding the latter, say that it has a MSRP of 369 euros on the JBL website.

