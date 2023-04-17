Home » JBL BAR 800 with 10″ subwoofer! 8 Qianweiwan 5.1.2 channel Soundbar｜Soundbar Information – Post76Play.com
JBL launched the BAR 800 5.1.2-channel Soundbar system, equipped with a total output power of 720W and the shocking low frequency brought by a 10-inch subwoofer, which can be connected through HDMI eARC, and two upward-firing drive units and detachable surround speakers, enjoy Uncompressed Dolby Atmos surround sound. PureVoice technology utilizes a unique algorithm to enhance speech intelligibility, ensuring you never miss a word of conversation. And it can connect to more than 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Chromecast built-in and Alexa MRM. Simply connect the JBL Bar 800 with a voice assistant enabled device and instantly ask Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri to stream music to the speaker. Automatic software updates are also available when Wi-Fi is connected, so you can always enjoy the latest features. In addition, JBL has its own JBL One application, which can customize the EQ equalizer and provide more settings. The current suggested retail price is $8,980.

product specification

♦️Sound system: 5.1.2 channels
♦️Total output power (Max. @THD 1%): 720W
♦️Soundbar output power (Max. @THD 1%): 340W
♦️Surround speaker output (Max. @THD 1%): 2 x 40W
♦️Subwoofer output (Max. @THD 1%): 300W
♦️Soundbar speaker unit: 3 sets of (46x90mm) track-type woofers, 2 sets of (70mm) upward full-range units, 3 sets of (20mm) tweeters
♦️Surround speaker unit (per component): 70mm raised full-range unit
♦️Subwoofer unit: 10 inches
♦️HDMI video input: 1
♦️HDMI video output (eARC): 1
♦️HDMI HDCP version: 2.3
♦️HDR Direct: HDR10, Dolby Vision
♦️Frequency response: 35Hz-20kHz
♦️Audio Input: Optical x 1, Bluetooth, Chromecast, AirPlay, Alexa
♦️Bluetooth version: 5.0
♦️Retail price: $8,980

