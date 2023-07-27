JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Speaker: A Portable Powerhouse with Wireless Internet Connectivity

Title: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Speaker: A Portable Powerhouse with Internet Connectivity

Subtitle: Experience seamless streaming, podcasts, and online radio with this versatile speaker

The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker may appear like any other portable model, but it packs a powerful punch. As its name suggests, it not only connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth or AirPlay but also wirelessly links to the internet to stream from popular platforms, listen to podcasts, and tune in to online radio stations.

Setting up the speaker is a breeze. By downloading and installing the free JBL One application, available for both Android and iOS, users can easily add the speaker to their home Wi-Fi network. The setup process is quick, taking only a couple of minutes.

Once connected, users can explore a range of integrated services by navigating through the app. Offerings include popular platforms such as Amazon Music, TIDAL, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Napster. For Spotify enthusiasts, the app allows direct access via ‘Product settings/Manage services/Spotify Connect.’

What sets JBL One apart is its additional features. Users can fine-tune their sound experience with the built-in equalizer, customizing music effects according to their preferences. Furthermore, the ‘Moment’ feature lets users start playing a song instantly with customizable duration and volume settings.

In terms of design, the JBL Charge 5 boasts a rugged build, measuring 223 x 97 x 94 mm and weighing 1 kg. It is IP67 certified, guaranteeing resistance to dust and water. Additionally, its controls for volume and song management are conveniently placed on the top, while an LED indicator on the central area helps monitor battery status. With a battery life of up to 20 hours and a recharge time of 6 hours, the speaker is always ready to go.

The speaker’s practicality extends to its rear. It features a USB type C connection for recharging its battery and a hidden USB type A connection. The latter allows users to connect other devices and charge their batteries.

When it comes to sound quality, the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker delivers excellence. Its audio output is clear, clean, and powerful, offering an immersive listening experience. Moreover, the JBL One app’s built-in equalizer enhances the audio further, amplifying high, medium, or low frequencies based on genre or musical style. Technically, the speaker includes a 10-watt RMS tweeter and a 30-watt RMS woofer.

The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speaker is a versatile powerhouse, combining portability with internet connectivity. Whether at home or on the go, users can enjoy seamless streaming, podcasts, and online radio, all while experiencing exceptional sound quality.

