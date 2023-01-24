If you pay attention to JBL’s two-channel speakers, you can find that they have quietly launched a batch of new products in recent years. Among them, the Classic Series is relatively expensive and attracts everyone’s attention. On CES 2203, JBL even announced the expansion of this Hi-Fi speaker. series, will start to launch CD player CD350, integrated amplifier SA550, streaming player MP350, and JBL’s first vinyl disc TT350 starting from the second quarter of this year. Each model will follow the classic design of the Classic Series in the 1960s, with an aluminum body and walnut wood veneer. Let’s talk about the high-profile vinyl disc TT350, which uses a die-cast aluminum body and walnut wood veneer. , an S-shaped aluminum tonearm paired with an Audio Technica MM cartridge, priced at $1,000. The next few digital models are equipped with JBL’s exclusive “time domain jitter elimination” debugging function to provide playback quality. The CD player CD350 (priced at US$700) can not only play CDs, but also play FLAC and WAV in USB-A memory Music files, up to 24bit/96kHz are supported. Streaming player MP350 (priced at US$800) supports 24bit/192kHz files, built-in Wi-Fi connection, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, SpotifyConnect, Tidal Connect, Roon Ready are all available. Finally, the integrated amplifier SA550 (priced at US$2,000) has a Class G amplifier circuit, provides 90W output, has RCA input, MM/MC phono stage, and also supports 24bit/192kHz optical fiber, coaxial input and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth connection function .

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”