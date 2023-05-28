Home » JBL L100 Classic MKII speakers launched | Audio Information – Post76Play
Technology

JBL L100 Classic MKII speakers launched | Audio Information – Post76Play

by admin
JBL L100 Classic MKII speakers launched | Audio Information – Post76Play

JBL can be said to be one of the main promoters of the boom in retro speakers in recent years. The Classic series speakers in the 1970s have been very popular since they were launched a few years ago. At the Munich Audio Show, JBL even exhibited the second generation of the Classic series speakers. The appearance of L100 Classic MKII and L82 Classic MKII is basically the same as the first generation, and the price is also the same as the first generation. However, JBL claims that the sound performance of MKII will surpass the first generation. MKII mainly upgraded the unit and crossover circuit. The 30cm (L100) and 20cm (L82) woofers were replaced with new models with redesigned and better control. The tweeters on the two speakers were also replaced with titanium tweeters. The midrange unit of the L100 MKII has also been upgraded. In addition, the sockets on the back of the MKII have also been changed to two pairs of upgraded gold-plated sockets, which can be used for both bi-wire and bi-amp.

See also  Hear like a moth: New microphone should be energy-saving and signal-specific

You may also like

Delivery service at Aldi: Discounter starts test run

After VW embarrassment: Can Huawei fix it?

review of the Netflix series with Arnold Schwarzenegger…

How to install the macOS beta? What changes...

git at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become...

The Musk vs. Altman conflict

Snapdragon 8+ sub-flagship “price reduction” bends! 3,099 RMB...

Why the barcode could soon be abolished after...

Balcony power plant with 1,800 watts: Wunder-Box makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy