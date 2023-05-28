JBL L100 Classic MKII speakers launched | Audio Information – Post76Play

JBL can be said to be one of the main promoters of the boom in retro speakers in recent years. The Classic series speakers in the 1970s have been very popular since they were launched a few years ago. At the Munich Audio Show, JBL even exhibited the second generation of the Classic series speakers. The appearance of L100 Classic MKII and L82 Classic MKII is basically the same as the first generation, and the price is also the same as the first generation. However, JBL claims that the sound performance of MKII will surpass the first generation. MKII mainly upgraded the unit and crossover circuit. The 30cm (L100) and 20cm (L82) woofers were replaced with new models with redesigned and better control. The tweeters on the two speakers were also replaced with titanium tweeters. The midrange unit of the L100 MKII has also been upgraded. In addition, the sockets on the back of the MKII have also been changed to two pairs of upgraded gold-plated sockets, which can be used for both bi-wire and bi-amp.