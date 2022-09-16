Last month at Gamescom Cologne, Harman’s JBL unveiled the Quantum 910 Wireless, which felt like the missing piece in their gaming headset lineup. From the 810 Wireless, but now featuring the head-tracking tech found on the top-of-the-line Quanment ONE, the new model is now available in Europe. In the German showroom, we visited the brand’s loud booth to test the headset for the first time, learn about its capabilities, and even do a quick unboxing:

“The main new feature of this one is that we finally got a wireless spatial headset with head tracking,” Herje explains in the video. “So, in this world, we combine the two worlds, we basically put the quantum SPHERE 360 technology that used to be in our Quantum ONE into this wireless world, so when you use our proprietary software QuantumENGINE , you can get 7.1 spatial audio and head tracking from your PC. On top of that, we’ve added what we call Spatial 360 technology, which is wireless spatialization of audio from a two-channel signal. You can Turn on any device, Mac game console…and get spatial audio with head tracking”.

With wired and wireless offerings converging, we asked about the best devices based on preferences:

“If you really want wired headphones or a gaming headset, the ONE is the best you can get”, Herje still claims the old product. “You’ll have the lowest latency, and they’re the most comfortable low-weight propositions we’ve had. But if you want a wireless one, you’ve got the Quantum 910.

Since it has a battery, it’s a little heavier, which might be sensible to some people, but it’s still super lightweight, but it can be sensible.

Play the video to learn more about the JBL Quantum 910 Wireless.