A real all-rounder for everyday use has to offer a lot more today than it did a few years ago. In addition to active noise suppression, a certain suitability for sports has become a must-have. True to the motto: one headphone for really all situations.

The true wireless in-ears Reflect Aero from JBL belong exactly in this category and when you look at the data sheet they also have everything you need. They offer adaptive noise cancellation and an Aware mode, are protected from dust and water, the battery lasts longer than average and there are silicone wings for a better grip. All that is missing is a scrutinizing look and two listening ears to test whether the interaction is also convincing in practice.

Design and comfort



The JBL Reflect Aero is visually very similar to the Reflect Flow (test report) – more precisely its modernized revision Reflect Flow Pro. The rounded design looks homogeneous, but also a little beefy. In addition to the obligatory ear tip, a distinctive silicone ear flap is also attached for extra grip. Plugs as well as wings are interchangeable. Probably the biggest eye-catcher is the silver-framed JBL logo on the outside, behind which the touch sensors are located. The Reflect Aero is available in four colors: white, black, mint and blue.

In terms of processing quality, there is nothing to complain about with JBL’s in-ears. Only the color-coordinated charging box with a practical loop looks a little too much like a full plastic boom for our taste – and therefore doesn’t look quite as high-quality as the headphones themselves.

The two earbuds are relatively heavy at around 6.7 g each, but they are surprisingly comfortable and secure in the ears. Provided that the seat has been optimized accordingly using the silicone attachments. These are included in different sizes. Otherwise, a wing that is too small or a plug that is too big is enough for an unsteady hold. Fine tuning is definitely a must here. If everything is pulled up properly, the earbuds won’t get out of your ears so quickly. It can only become critical if you shake your head very hard or do a handstand. The Reflect Aero is therefore suitable for most sports, especially since it is reliably protected against dust and water according to IP68 – perfect for outdoor sports!

equipment and service

In addition to the charging case and earbuds, there is also a short USB-C charging cable and a selection of earplugs and wings, each in three sizes. That’s a little flimsy, but okay. On the other hand, we are enthusiastic about JBL’s fantastic companion app: from the first pairing to the setup and detailed tuning, everything is very clear and runs like clockwork.

There is, for example, a short introduction in which the fit is tested, the auditory canals are measured and then the ANC effect is individually optimized. Then you can let off steam with the many setting options: Our favorites include the fine-tuning of ANC and Aware modes, useful energy-saving functions and an equalizer with five presets (Jazz, Vocal, Bass, Club and Studio) and the ability to add as many custom presets as you like.

JBL Reflect Aero TWS Screenshots

Operation via touch gestures works perfectly and can be adjusted via the app. The language assistant can also be changed there if desired. You can choose between Siri and Alexa. Basically, the JBL app is one of the best and most extensive that we have been able to look at so far. Even the language of the announcements can be changed – for example from German to English. Also useful: about the Voiceawarefunction allows you to play your own voice when making a call. And if an earplug is lost, it can emit a loud signal via the app so that it can be found more easily.

Technology and battery power



The heart of the Reflect Aero is a dynamic 6.8 mm driver, which is intended to reproduce the “signature sound” that JBL likes to promote as succinctly as possible. Transmission is via Bluetooth 5.2. SBC and AAC are used as codecs. However, there is no better codec for Android smartphones, such as aptX or LDAC. In addition to the already mentioned ANC and Aware modes, special features can be found, for example, in the wearer detection or a special video mode that can be activated via the app and ensures much better latency.

When it comes to battery performance, the Reflect Aero is sporty: With up to eight hours with ANC switched off, it is at the top compared to other TWS sports headphones. If the adaptive noise canceling is switched on, it is up to seven hours. A total of around 24 hours of running time is possible via the charging box, which unfortunately does not support Qi charging – but the earphones can be recharged after 15 minutes for around 4 hours. A real sprinter!

JBL Reflect Aero TWS Bilder

Sound quality and ANC



We would have been very surprised if the JBL Reflect Aero TWS with its 6.8 mm drivers would not deliver the sound. Especially on the iPhone in combination with the AAC codec, the sound is a little feast for the ears, although we did a little fine-tuning using the equalizer beforehand. The five predefined presets often sound rather inappropriate.

If you like hearing about different genres, it’s better to lend a hand yourself. In general, the Reflect Aero is warm and somewhat bass-heavy, but without being overpowering. All in all, a great performance considering the price segment from 120 euros. We are very satisfied.

The voice quality, on the other hand, has a small flaw: it’s okay in itself. However, if the wind comes into play, the six microphones quickly have their problems with it. Adaptive noise cancellation doesn’t help either.

In general, the JBL Reflect Aero benefit from good passive basic shielding. If the ANC mode is activated, deep and monotonous background noises in particular are well suppressed. However, voices or high tones in general are only slightly dampened. So in the café you don’t really have peace and quiet with it. ANC in-ears from Bose, Sony or Apple work more advanced here, like the Bose QC Earbuds II (test report) – but they sometimes cost twice as much. Incidentally, the same ratio also applies to the Aware mode: It works okay and serves its purpose, but is not top class.

Preis



JBL’s recommended price for the Reflect Aero is 149 euros. At the time of testing, they can occasionally be found on the market for around 120 euros.

Conclusion

