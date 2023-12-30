Home » JEDEC announced the CAMM2 standard, which makes notebook memory thinner while retaining upgradeability | Txnet
JEDEC Announces Launch of CAMM2 Memory Module Standard

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association has introduced a new memory module standard, known as CAMM2, aimed at improving the existing SODIMM form factor and providing soldered RAM. The new standard is designed to enhance signal integrity, density, and compact form factor while maintaining SODIMM upgradeability.

The CAMM2 standard includes two types of memory modules: DDR5 CAMM, suitable for high-performance notebook computers and potential desktop computers, and LPDDR5/LPDDR5X CAMM, designed for thin notebook computers and certain servers. It is important to note that the electrical pins for each type of CAMM are incompatible with each other, and there are also mechanical differences to prevent incorrect installation of different types of CAMM modules.

In addition, the JESD318 CAMM2 supports stackable CAMM2, including dual channel (DC) and single channel (SC). The dual channel CAMM2 connector can be split lengthwise into two single channel CAMM2 connectors, each supporting a different DDR5 memory channel. This scalability allows for significant increases in memory capacity, from single- and dual-channel configurations to future multi-channel setups.

Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors, expressed the organization’s commitment to providing innovative standards to the industry, stating that “The development of JEDEC CAMM2 demonstrates JEDEC’s commitment to providing innovative standards to the industry. CAMM2 is flexible in a variety of use cases and is designed with future scalability in mind.”

The launch of the CAMM2 memory module standard marks a significant development in consumer electronics standards and is expected to have a positive impact on the performance and functionality of various computing devices.

