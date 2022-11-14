Jeff Bezos he will give most of his personal fortune to charity. 124 billion. He will do it in the next few years, or while he is still alive. The founder of Amazon said this exclusively to CNN, where he specified that his fortune will be donated to projects for the “fight against climate change” and able to fight the “deep social and political divisions that afflict humanity “. Bezos did not give exact. However, for CNN this is the first time that the entrepreneur has announced that he wants to donate most of his money.

The occasion was an interview with CNN from his home in Washington on Saturday. Bezos, who spoke in the presence of his partner, journalist Lauren Sánchez, said that together they are trying to identify the right tools and projects to make these donations. Bezos, who is Amazon’s executive chairman, is currently the fourth richest man in the world, behind Elon Musk (203 billion of personal assets), Bernard Arnault (138 billion) e Gautam Adani (125 billion).

No detailed timing for his plan, but he does make a clarification. Asked whether she intends to donate most of her fortune over the course of her life, Bezos replied just as directly: “Yes, I do.” But the interview was also an opportunity to give Bezos and Sánchez the opportunity to address different topics: from Bezos’ opinions in politics to the impact of the possible economic recession, up to Sánchez’s plan to visit space with an all-female crew. .