Jeff Keighley Responds to Summer Game Fest’s Lack of Diversity – Gamereactor

While the response to Summer Game Fest 2023 seems to have been largely positive, one major criticism pointed out was the only white male on stage during the Summer Game Fest live demo.

This caused some backlash, getting Geoff Keighley’s way, but it seems the hosts were happy with how the show turned out. In an interview with CBC, Keighley said he thought “Overall, we’ve done a good job with diversity on the show. It’s a fair flag. We also want to be true to the games shown on the show and the developers who make them. So yeah, I think we Already realized this.

Keighley also said he believed Melanie Liburd, who played Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II, would show up, but she was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Do you think the summer game festival has enough variety?

