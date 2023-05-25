Jeff Ross: “If we had stuck to our guns, we would have released Days Gone 2 a month ago” – – Gamereactor

While there were some interesting announcements at last night’s PlayStation Showcase, many fans also missed the big Sony studios showing off their new projects. There was no Naughty Dog, Santa Monica, or Sucker Punch at yesterday’s show, to name a few, and neither was Bend Studio.

jeff rossthe former director of one of the most memorable PS4 exclusives, Days Gone, still regrets that Sony blocked development of a sequel to biker Deacon St. It was made public via Twitter immediately afterwards.

“I’m getting a little frustrated with these #PlayStationShowcase episodes because they’re just a reminder that we could have Days Gone 2 out a month earlier if we had stuck to our guns.

The studio is currently developing aMultiplayer IP, to the rescueSome of the systems used in the game, but that didn’t calm the spirits of the developers, nor the spirits of many gamers, as a petition to make Days Gone 2 has more than 200,000 signatures on Change.org calling for a sequel to the game.Ross, however, was realistic and also responded to a user that things will change starting today, which is“One in a Million Chance”.

Do you wish Days Gone 2 existed?