Jenkins Plugins: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Jenkins plugins. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Jenkins plugins on July 13th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Jenkins Jenkins are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Jenkins Security Advisory (Stand: 12.07.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for Jenkins plugins reported – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Jenkins Plugins Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Jenkins is an extensible, web-based integration server for continuous support in software development of all kinds.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Jenkins Plugins to bypass security measures, disclose sensitive information, and manipulate data.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-37965, CVE-2023-37964, CVE-2023-37963, CVE-2023-37962, CVE-2023-37961, CVE-2023-37960, CVE-2023-37959, CVE-2023-37958, CVE-2023-37957, CVE-2023-37956, CVE-2023-37955, CVE-2023-37954, CVE-2023-37953, CVE-2023-37952, CVE-2023-37951, CVE-2023-37950, CVE-2023-37949, CVE-2023-37948, CVE-2023-37947, CVE-2023-37946, CVE-2023-37945, CVE-2023-37944, CVE-2023-37943 und CVE-2023-37942 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Jenkins Jenkins plugins (cpe:/a:cloudbees:jenkins)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Jenkins Security Advisory vom 2023-07-12 (13.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Jenkins plugins. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/13/2023 – Initial version

