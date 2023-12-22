Jill Braff named new head of Zenimax/Bethesda – Gamereactor

Microsoft Names Jill Braff as New Head of Zenimax/Bethesda Studios

In a revamping move this week, Microsoft has appointed Jill Braff, a former executive at Nintendo and Sega, as the new head of Zenimax/Bethesda. The decision comes in the midst of changes at Activision Blizzard, including the upcoming departure of Bobby Kotick next week.

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, announced the appointment in an email to studio staff on Wednesday. Booty praised Braff’s extensive experience in the gaming and entertainment industry, citing her previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network, Warner Bros., and her involvement in building the online and marketing business for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Braff’s appointment comes as Zenimax/Bethesda continues to operate as a limited integrated entity with Microsoft Xbox, following its acquisition. She will be responsible for leading the game development team and overseeing the Microsoft Casual Games team. Key figures including Todd Howard, Todd Vaughn, Matt Firor, Paul Jensen, and Heather Cooper, will report to Braff.

Meanwhile, Jamie Leder will continue to serve as CEO of Zenimax/Bethesda, reporting to Matt Booty and supporting the ongoing integration efforts. To support the development of the game portfolio, Robert Gray and Timothy Beggs, from Zenimax Quality Assurance and Release Management respectively, will report to Todd Vaughn.

Booty expressed confidence in Braff’s leadership and ability to support the team, emphasizing their commitment to delivering innovative and exciting games. Following the success of Starfield, he believes Braff’s leadership and her ability to build meaningful connections across Xbox will further empower the Bethesda team to create incredible experiences for players.