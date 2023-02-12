After more opportunities to work at home, whenever an online meeting is held, the clarity of the speaking voice will easily affect the quality of the entire meeting. Wearing earphones and microphones for a long time tends to be stuffy, and the microphone of the laptop is not ideal, so I moved my brain to USB. on the microphone. JLab is an American headphone brand. It recently launched the Go Talk USB microphone. With a radio sampling rate of 96kHz/24Bit and dual radio modes, combined with a light and easy-to-carry appearance, it successfully attracted my attention!

JLab Go Talk USBmicrophone unpack

▼If you have used JLab’s products, you will know that the blue packaging is definitely a classic color!Lightweight and high-quality radio effect



▼In addition to the JLab Go Talk USB microphone, there are 1.5m USB-C cable, microphone base and standard size 5/8” and 1/4” installation accessories in the box



▼The surface of the JLab Go Talk USB microphone is made of cloth. There are a set of 14mm and 9mm radio heads. The small button at the bottom of the front can switch between the two radio modes. The circular button in the middle can adjust volume, gain and mute in sequence.On the back is the AUX hole and the USB-C power hole



▼When the light is blue, rotate to adjust the volume



▼When the red light is on, it means mute



▼Green light means gain



▼When the AUX port is inserted into the earphone cable, you can hear the sound of the speech in the earphone synchronously, that is, the function of monitoring (side tone). When actually used for visits, podcasts or meetings, you can know whether your speech is successfully picked up by the microphone



▼If you want to set the JLab Go Talk microphone as an output device, you need to connect a wired headset, then the sound of the device will be heard from the headset



▼When playing games, you can also adjust the input and output devices in Discord



▼The included 5/8” and 1/4” mounting accessories not only allow the microphone to be mounted on the bracket, but also can be fixed on the small tripod commonly used by ordinary cameras, which is quite convenient



JLab Go Talk USBmicrophone Reviews

Actually using the JLab Go Talk USB microphone for meetings and game voice calls, the clarity of the sound is quite good! During phone calls and meetings, it can be switched to the heart-shaped radio mode, which is usually suitable for one person.If you are in a conference room and everyone is not sitting on the same side, you can use omnidirectional radio, and the microphone can collect the sound of the whole surrounding



In addition to the good sound quality of the JLab Go Talk USB microphone, monitoring and easy adjustment are also a major highlight of this microphone! There are no complicated operation buttons, you only need to rotate and press the buttons to operate easily. People who want to record podcast content or who are not satisfied with the laptop microphone must use such an external microphone to improve their recording quality!

