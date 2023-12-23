Job cuts at Spotify: Financial crisis despite global success

Millions of people use Spotify to listen to music. Artists can hardly avoid the streaming service anymore. But financially things don’t look so rosy. For the third time this year, founder and CEO Daniel Ek had to lay off employees.

“NZZ accent”: What’s wrong with Spotify?



Author Antonia Moser, Sebastian Panholzer

Listen and subscribe to the podcast “NZZ Kompakt” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Castbox.

Do you have any feedback on the podcast? Give us your opinion.

In this podcast episode:

Daniel Ek set out to revolutionize the music world. In 2006, when he founded Spotify, you either bought a CD or downloaded music on iTunes. But illegal music sharing sites like Piratebay or Limewire threatened to destroy the music companies’ business. Because the songs were available there for free. So Ek, together with business partners, developed an alternative: a legal streaming service. Spotify was born.

To make this possible, Ek signed contracts with music companies. They made the music available to him for a fee. But that is exactly what is a major financial burden for Ek today, says editor Matthias Venetz in the new episode of “NZZ Akent”.

«Spotfiy spends around 70 percent of its revenue on these licenses. This leaves only less than a third for Spotify itself.” That’s why Spotify cut around 2,300 jobs this year. But Ek himself sees an even deeper undesirable development. He said: “We have strayed too far from the core principle of ingenuity.”

You can find all episodes of “NZZ Kompakt” in this overview.