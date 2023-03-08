Home Technology Job fairs in March: IT job day and MINT job day in Düsseldorf and Munich
Job fairs in March: IT job day and MINT job day in Düsseldorf and Munich

Job fairs in March: IT job day and MINT job day in Düsseldorf and Munich

A visit to the Rheinterrassen in Düsseldorf is worthwhile for spontaneous people: the combined IT and STEM job day starts there at 12 noon. The heise jobs and jobware event is the ideal platform for talented specialists and attractive employers to get to know each other.

Companies such as Ferchau, T-Systems, secida, Akkodis and others are on site with their current vacancies, training and further education positions. As a supporting program, a professional photographer takes application photos; there are also interesting specialist lectures on the subject of applications and job searches, as well as a CV check.

For jobs and job offers in the IT industry, see also the job market on heise online:

As always, the event is free of charge. You can register on the Düsseldorf IT job day website – there you will also find further information about the program and the companies involved.

IT and STEM job day in Munich

If that’s too spontaneous and Düsseldorf too far, you can already make a note of the IT and STEM job day in Munich on March 23, 2023. Here, too, you can expect opportunities for networking, application portfolio checks, exciting lectures – and last but not least, interesting, potential new employers. We are looking forward to your visit!

