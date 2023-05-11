Job killer or opportunity for the job market?

There has been a lot of discussion about artificial intelligence in recent months – especially about how many jobs could be lost through the use of the technology. Instead, AI should be seen as an opportunity.

We live in a time of rapid technological advances – and many people are concerned about the future of work. Since the release of ChatGPT last year, artificial intelligence in particular has become one of the main players in this space. The media is now full of reports such as “Which jobs are threatened by AI” or “AI could destroy 300 million jobs”.

But is artificial intelligence really a threat to our jobs? Or could it rather help increase our productivity and create new jobs?

We have compiled the most important questions and answers.

Is AI really a job killer?

A while ago, a McKinsey study came to the conclusion that by 2030 around 800 million jobs worldwide would be lost due to automation and artificial intelligence. The US investment bank Goldman Sachs meanwhile assumes that 300 million full-time jobs will be lost.

Occupational groups with a strong connection to information processing (marketing, accounting, etc.) are particularly affected, while classic manual activities, such as trades, are hardly at risk.

Of course, that sounds dramatic at first – and yet we should ask ourselves whether these numbers really tell the whole story.

Are new jobs possible through AI?

In fact, there are also studies that show that AI can certainly create new jobs. A 2020 Gartner study predicts that AI will create more than two million new jobs by 2025. These new jobs are created in different areas. On the one hand in the direct AI environment, such as AI developers, data scientists or AI trainers. On the other hand, new jobs are also emerging in other sectors, such as healthcare, agriculture or education, where AI helps to develop innovative solutions and technologies.

How can AI improve the world of work?

Another important point that is often ignored in all the “horror reports” is the fact that AI can not only create new jobs, but above all can help to improve the quality of existing jobs. By automating repetitive and tedious tasks, employees can focus on more challenging, creative, and ultimately more fulfilling work. For example, a doctor could spend more time on patient care if an AI takes over the administrative tasks. Likewise, teachers can use AI tools to create more individual learning plans for their students and thus promote educational success.

On the other hand, AI can also improve working conditions by supporting workers in dangerous or strenuous activities. In manufacturing, AI-controlled robots can lift heavy loads or work in hazardous environments, reducing the risk of workplace accidents.

How can we use the opportunities of AI?

In order to ensure that artificial intelligence can fully develop its potential for the benefit of society, it is crucial to focus on the topics of education and training. Because only if all people have the opportunity to understand the technology and learn new skills in this area can they ultimately also benefit from AI.

This starts at school, but also affects companies in particular, which should provide their employees with appropriate further training opportunities. But the government is also called upon: Those who are particularly affected by automation should be specifically supported with appropriate measures on the labor market, such as retraining programs or the creation of employment initiatives.

See AI as an opportunity

The question of whether artificial intelligence is destroying jobs cannot simply be answered with a yes or no. It is undeniable that there will be some jobs that will be replaced by AI and automation. But new jobs are also being created – and AI can help improve the quality of work for people overall.

The key is recognizing the opportunities presented by AI and taking proactive measures to prepare both the job market and the workforce for the changes. Through education, collaboration and adaptability, we can take advantage of artificial intelligence and create a better world of work for everyone.