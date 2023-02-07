Home Technology Job listing hints at multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2 – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
Job listing hints at multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2 – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Job listing hints at multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2 – Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

While a sequel to Sucker Punch’s samurai adventure has yet to be confirmed, given the response to the first game, and several interesting job listings from last year clearly suggesting development is underway, most of us on the editorial team are hoping for an early see this.

Now, there are more signs of life about Ghost of Tsushima 2, which also proves the possibility of including multiplayer from the beginning. Once again, the job listings are talking, and Sucker Punch is apparently looking for a senior multiplayer mission designer as well as a senior multiplayer systems designer. Whether these positions are actually related to Ghost of Tsushima 2 is unclear, but we don’t know of any other projects Sucker Punch is working on at this point. So, most indications are that multiplayer katana wielding will be on the feature sheet in a year or so.

Are you looking forward to multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2, or do you prefer to focus entirely on single player?

