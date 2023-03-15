Jobs in IT: Job advertisements are all the same (bad)



Anyone who applies for a job in IT these days will usually sooner or later see a PDF in which the advertised position is outlined in more detail. If you compare several of these job advertisements, you will notice that they are so similar that you can hardly tell the difference between two companies.

Golo Roden is the founder and CTO of the native web GmbH. He is involved in the design and development of web and cloud applications and APIs, with a focus on event-driven and service-based distributed architectures. His guiding principle is that software development is not an end in itself, but must always follow an underlying professionalism.

Apart from several years of technical expertise and a university degree or comparable training, teamwork, flexibility and similar undefined “values” are usually required.

In return, you are offered to work in a more or less young and dynamic team in an exciting environment, a monthly ticket for public transport, discounts in the local gym or the supermarket, and a freshly filled fruit basket every day.

The newspaper advertisement in PDF format

This is what companies in the 21st century think they can do to differentiate themselves. But because at If companies think so, the job postings are the same as each other, apart from the company name and logo. In other words, they are practically interchangeable.

This is critical for companies in a number of ways. For one thing, they’re already missing the first opportunity to make an individual impression. Instead, what remains is that apparently hardly any company has understood that nowadays more can be demanded than a newspaper advertisement carelessly brought into PDF form, the content and style of which dates back to the 90s.

Secondly, such job advertisements also mean that potential applicants cannot get an adequate picture of a company – and then either do not apply or apply for unsuitable jobs. The first scenario is a pity because a person and a company that would go well together do not find each other. The second is annoying because it’s ultimately a waste of time, for both parties.

Applicant:in + company = ?

I discussed all of this in July 2022 on YouTube in a video entitled Job advertisements are all the same (bad). At the same time, I also made a suggestion as to what an alternative could look like.

Because whether it ultimately fits between an applicant on the one hand and a company on the other in the long term depends only to a very limited extent on technologies: These change every few years anyway, and constant further training is therefore indispensable in IT. In addition, the technical suitability can be determined relatively quickly.

Whether both parties feel comfortable with each other does not depend on a public transport ticket or a fruit basket. Both are nice delicacies, of course, but hardly anyone would make their choice of future employer dependent on them alone.

On the other hand, it is much more important and fundamentally decisive whether there is a common value system and whether the chemistry is right: a company can be technologically just as suitable and offer the greatest benefits imaginable – if there are fundamentally different beliefs, you will hardly be happy together in the long run .

But that can be difficult to find out. Whether you are technologically compatible with each other is a matter of a few sentences: you can either agree on a common denominator or not. The trappings are more important: developers who value testing, for example, will not be happy in a company that sees testing as a nuisance.

The famous final ten minutes

But how a company “ticks” can only be noticed after weeks or months. Theoretically, this could also be discussed in the job interview, after all there is usually the famous final ten minutes, in which it is said: “Do you have any questions for us?”

Experience shows that (too) many applicants often do not know what to ask in this situation – and if you are really prepared and have a lot of questions, there is rarely enough time because companies are not prepared for it that someone actually asks more than two questions.

So what could an alternative to today’s job postings look like?

Instead of trying to identify themselves in a more or less formal way in a document with a few keywords, companies could focus more on personal and, above all, authentic exchange. The problem with this, however, is that it is difficult to do this in advance, because you want to make sure in advance that applicants get a much better impression and can then apply in a much more targeted manner – which not only improves the opportunities for both sides increases, but also saves time for everyone involved.

So what to do?

I apply

This question gave rise to the idea that I would “apply” to companies myself (as a kind of representative), we assume that we fit together technologically, and we then have a very detailed interview in which I can ask all my questions. In principle, a simulated application situation that is recorded on video (of course with the consent of all those involved).

We’ve done this format a few times over the past year, and along the way we’ve created three videos:

Even if the situation in the videos does not quite correspond to a real application, such a conversation paints a much more accurate picture of the respective company than a short PDF ever could.

From my point of view, the companies involved deserve a lot of credit for getting involved in this experiment and taking part in the format, which – as you can hear – was also crowned with success: one or the other attitude has already been caused by these videos given.

We would like to continue this format this year. That means: Anyone who represents a company that is looking for additional employees is welcome to contact me. The contact options can be found under this video.

Much more important, however: If you are looking for a new job or know someone for whom one of the positions mentioned could be of interest, you are welcome to watch or forward the respective video. Maybe we can work together to improve the situation with the job advertisements at least a little bit.



(rme)

