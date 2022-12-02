jobtecha startup that has developed a platform for matching job supply and demand, has closed a 6 million euro Series A investment round, led by Oltre Impact, through the fund Beyond IIIe Lumen Ventures. In 2020, he had raised 1.5 million in one seed.

How he wants to innovate the labor market. To better connect job supply and demand, the company, which claims to have recruited 3,500 people in 2022, has created a system of verticals focused on specific market areas. These verticals are managed by a network of digital branches specialized in sectors such as retail and large-scale distribution, logistics and production, catering, customer service, hospitality, accounting, IT, digital and HR.

Company side. For companies, Jobtech responds to the needs of human resource management: personnel search and selection, selection of the most suitable candidates and support in the candidate insertion phases and first-person management of contractual and salary aspects.

workers side. For those looking for a job, Jobtech also offers placement paths dedicated to individual professions.

Polimi, in 2022 investments over 2 billion

According to data from the hi-tech startup Observatory of Politecnico di Milano promoted by the School of management of the Politecnico di Milano, in 2022 the total equity investments of Italian hi-tech startups amount to over 2.1 billion euros. The details of the report WHO.

The numbers. According to the analysis, investments by formal players (independent VC funds, corporates and global venture capital) confirm their driving role for the ecosystem, recording a 44% growth compared to 2021 and reaching 731 million euros. Loans from informal actors, on the other hand, recorded a contraction of 12%, going from 449 to 400 million euros in 2022. In particular, in the last 12 months, the equity crowdfunding segment has recorded a contraction compared to the last observation, from 106 million euros in 2021 to 85 million.

The announcement. Meta and Lventure, in collaboration with Young Entrepreneurs Confcommercio and Legambiente, have launched Greener, a tender that aims to select solutions that help the green growth of companies. The call is open until January 23, 2023. We talked about it WHO.

What solutions are you looking for? The call is dedicated to startups that have developed projects capable of helping companies adopt business models based on the reduction of carbon emissions and the achievement of sustainability.

Round of 1.5 million for Bridge Logistics

Bridge Logistica closed a 1.5 million euro capital increase led by Azimut Libera Impresa, through its Azimut Digitech Fundin collaboration with Gelify. He participated in the investment Exor Seeds.

Because it’s interesting. This startup has developed a platform for the transport of goods by road, which aims to bring the customer and the carrier into contact. The goal is to optimize truck journeys and make the system more efficient and sustainable.

Ipsa, new resources for 1.38 million

Ipsaan innovative Piedmontese SME specializing in new medical devices, has completed a 1.38 million euro investment round with the Startup Relaunch Fund of Cdp venture capital e Next4Production.

What does. Ipsa develops Internet of Things products that support healthcare workers in hospital wards and operating theaters in the storage and distribution of medicines.

Capital increase for Acadèmia.tv

Academy.tvthe on-demand cooking lessons platform, has closed a 1.30 million euro investment round led by four business angels.

Numbers. The startup, which offers 70 courses ranging from pastry to bakery, has announced that in 2022 it registered 120,000 users and an annual increase of +120% in views.

Didimora raises 1 million

Didimoraa proptech startup that has developed a platform that intends to simplify the meeting between supply and demand for houses to renovate, has closed a 1 million euro capital increase led by StarTIP (a company wholly owned by Tamburi Investment Partners) and by Lio Factory (through the subsidiary Lio X).

Because it’s interesting. The platform’s artificial intelligence algorithms make it possible to analyze large volumes of properties and evaluate the legal, technical and commercial feasibility of investments.

Numbers. According to Eurostat data, one in three Italians now lives in overcrowded houses, despite almost one in four houses in Italy (7 million properties) being empty. More than 75% of Europe’s building stock is obsolete and not very energy efficient. Less than 1% of this is refurbished each year.

Immobiliare, Engel & Völkers have chosen Reopla

Engel & Völkersa German real estate brokerage group of luxury properties, has partnered with Reopla, a proptech startup based in Turin and specialized in the creation of software for the sector. Founded in 2015, the company grew up at I3P, an incubator of the Politecnico di Torino. Since 2021 he has been part of the group Explosion nights.

What does Reopla do. Reopla specializes in big data analysis and the development of automated valuation models. In particular, an avm is a system capable of processing property data (surface area, address and typology) and reprocessing them through mathematical and statistical models to provide the most accurate evaluation possible.

Because it’s important. Reopla’s avm contains, according to the company, the largest database on the real estate market available today in Italy: about 1 billion data points.

Webidoo acquires Palmabit

Riveran Italian company specializing in solutions for the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, has acquired He will clapa software company from Montichiari (in the Brescia area).

Because it’s important. Following the opening of Webidoo INC in America, in Boston and Chicago, the acquisition strengthens the company’s R&D team.

Foodtech, Ristoply opens to new partners

New members for Ristoplya foodtech startup focused on the development of tools to digitize the buying and selling process between restaurants, which announces the entry of new members into its team.

What does. Founded in January 2021, the company is present in 35 Italian cities and declares a portfolio of 500 restaurants and 230 suppliers in the fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy products, oil, cash and carry, no-food categories.

This is how Doctorapp grows

Doctorappa startup that deals with software applications for doctors, has closed a round of 400 thousand euros with the Zungri Capital Fund.

Because it’s important. According to a study by the Digital Innovation in Healthcare Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, after the Covid-19 pandemic, 70% of specialist doctors, 54% of general practitioners and 30% of patients appear to use a digital tool. Before the pandemic, 12%, 30% and 11% did so respectively.

What’s going on in Europe

Fintech. Bumper, a platform that allows the amount of car repair costs to be divided into monthly installments, has closed a series A round of 26.1 million pounds, approximately 30 million euros, led by Jaguar Land Rover InMotion Ventures. Revo Capital, Autotech Ventures and Itochu are also in the deal. The round is the extension of a capital increase closed in June 2021 of 10.5 million pounds, 12 million euros, bringing the total to 42 million.

Not to lose the thread. WHO last week’s news