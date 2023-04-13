Home Technology Joe Rogan and the totally AI-generated podcast episode
Joe Rogan and the totally AI-generated podcast episode

Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast hasn’t been referenced mainstream in a while. However, the time has now come to return to dealing with the latter due to a not insignificant issue related to the world of artificial intelligence. In fact, it has been published an episode of the podcast made by AI.

Yes, you read right: as also reported by SlashGear, as well as pointed out by the same Joe Rogan su Twitteron 4 April 2023 a video was published on YouTube, which at the time of writing has more than 300,000 views, in which you can listen a ghostly conversation between Rogan and Sam AltmanCEO at OpenAI.

Too bad these two never actually sat down at a table to have a conversation. In fact, everything was generated starting from ChatGPT, for an “episode” that tries to emulate for almost an hour what usually happens in Joe Rogan’s podcast. There is not only the text in the middle, given that in the elusive “episode” we also try to reproduce the voices of Rogan and Altman, just as there is even a song by Eminem reproduced using an artificial intelligence tool.

What has been done is therefore to simulate a false conversation on AI, making full use of artificial intelligence tools. There is no video, given that what alternates on the screen are images of the two personalities involved. Also, an attentive ear can easily tell that this is not a real conversation. However, what is posted on YouTube is certainly not going unnoticed and is further fueling discussions related to the potential misuse of artificial intelligence.

