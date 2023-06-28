John Deere paid 360 million euro valuation for Kreisel Electric from Upper Austria

It’s one of the biggest deals in Austria’s tech history. At the end of 2021, it was announced that John Deere & Company, a US manufacturer of agricultural technology worth billions, would take over the Upper Austrian company Kreisel Electric. Investor documents now show how much the US heavyweight, known worldwide for tractors, excavators and lawn mowers, paid for the Upper Austrians.

It is 276 million dollars that John Deere (stock market value: 120 billion dollars) paid for the majority stake in Kreisel Electric. “The total cash consideration, less acquired cash, was $276 million. Most of the purchase price was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets,” according to documents provided by Deere & Company to its investors. Kreisel is a pioneer in cooling battery technology and this will be used in the long term across Deere’s product range to make the transition to lower-carbon drives.

Since Deere bought 70 percent of Kreisel, the company is valued at €360 million ($394 million). That is significantly more than many of the big startup exits in Austria (Runtastic: EUR 220 million; Shpock: EUR 190 million; kompany: EUR +100 million; Busuu: EUR 385 million).

Kreisel Electric was founded in 2014 by the brothers Johann, Markus and Philipp Kreisel. From the location in Rainbach im Mühlkreis near Freistadt, the company soon became well known – on the one hand due to its in-house battery technology, on the other hand due to the participation of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nephew, Patrick Knapp-Schwarzenegger, in the company. Kreisel Electric also installed its batteries in the Hollywood star’s G-Class, which attracted the attention of the media.

How things will continue at Kreisel Electric after the takeover

Fully electric excavator with gyro batteries

A first result of the cooperation between the Americans and the Upper Austrians could be seen at the beginning of 2023 at the CES high-tech trade fair in Las Vegas. There, John Deere presented the prototype of its first all-electric excavator powered by a gyro battery. “It shows that we are focusing on electrification to meet our customers’ demands for quieter and safer solutions, while doing work with lower emissions. It’s an example of how the team is making progress towards reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, for which we have science-based targets.

In addition, John Deere announced at the end of 2022 that it would invest in two more locations in addition to the production facility in Austria, in order to increase Kreisel Electric’s production capacities by more than 2 GWh. The two locations are in Saran in France and in the USA. One wants to meet the growing demand for batteries for battery electric or hybrid drive systems.

In a report by Tipping Point on the Kreisel deal, there is even talk of 360 million euros that John Deere is said to have paid for the Upper Austrian company – but this has not been confirmed, and Kreisel does not want to comment on it at the moment.

