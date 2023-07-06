Joice Preira, decolonizing futures by countering “futureswashing”

Interview with Joice Preira, researcher in the field of Futures Studies and specialized in Strategic Foresight, Co-director of the Speculative Design Hub of the Italian Institute for the Future

If we don’t think about our future, someone else (or something else) will do it for us. We have the power to decolonize the futures, avoiding going down already written pathsbut to do it we need new skills, those of the field of Futures Studies and Foresightat the same time counteracting the emerging phenomenon of “futureswashing”, a neologism introduced by Joice Preira, researcher in the field of Futures Studies and specialized in Strategic Foresight, Co-director of the Speculative Design Hub of the Italian Institute for the Futureand developed – making it a real literacy project – with Arianna Mereu, expert consultant on trends, teacher of Visual Language, Trends Forecasting and Strategic Foresight, recalling the more well-known greenwashing – facade environmentalism – and, more generally, the verb to whitewash (whitewash, give “a coat of white” in the sense of “mask, cover, hide”) applied to Futures & Foresight methods (thus indicating a sort of “facade ability”, those that Alex Fergnani, researcher on Corporate Foresight and Futures Methods attributes to the “pop futurists” or “quack futurists”) and to the ways that companies have today of approaching the future: they all talk about the future but those that methodically explore futures are really rare.

«Futurists (professionals in the field of forecasting based on Futures Studies and Foresight) do not do any prediction of the future, simply because the future does not exist and even if we wanted to try to predict it, we would never have all the information available to be able to contemplate all the variables involved», spiega Joice Preira. «However, we are all aware of the fact that the choices made today correspond to a possible future alternative. We know well, that is, that what we choose to do in the present generates a series of impacts and conditions our future. And yet… more and more often we choose to become helpless spectators of a future written and decided by others. We must recover the ability to choose and decide, aware that we can “hack” these futures already written and anticipate the changes».

What Joice Preira refers to is the idea of ​​breaking the mold according to which we are led to think that the future has only a temporal dimension, starting conceive of the future as an occupyable space and, as such, colonizable by some to the detriment of others (we are having a taste of it right in this historical period with the Big Techs that are pushing – more or less consciously – towards a future characterized by economic oligopolies capable of influencing political life and social life of individuals and entire nations).

Futures Literacy

What futurists do is decolonize (and teach how to decolonize and hack) futures, starting from the awareness that there cannot be a single predetermined future but an infinity of possible, alternative futurespotential, desirable… «The future is not linear, it is a set of alternative realities that we must learn to imagine and explore from different perspectives and “lenses”. (social, economic, political, environmental, technological, legal and ethical according to the so-called analisi STEEPLE, acronimo di Social, Technological, Economic, Environmental, Political, Legal, Ethical)», spiega Joice Preira.

Joice Preira, Co-director of the Speculative Design Hub of the Italian Institute for the Future

To learn to imagine and explore possible futures you need new skills and a new cultural mindset, you need a real one literacy of the futurethe so-called Futures Literacy, not to be understood only as basic knowledge of a theory or concept, but a real theoretical and practical education of the Futures & Foresight approach and methods. «The literacy process is a means of civil emancipation and freedom: just as learning the alphabet opens the door to reading, knowledge, understanding, the formulation of thought, literacy to the future allows us to learn to anticipate the world that will come» invites Joyce Preira to reflect.

A journey that is far from complete… in fact, it has just begun and takes time to produce its effects. «What we must do in this period of ‘interregnum’ is to make sure that this literacy frees itself from the insidious futureswashing that is already manifesting itself causing even more confusion in people, companies and social, economic and political organizations, which are not yet they had the opportunity to know, deepen and ‘become familiar’ with Futures Studies and Foresight» is the warning of Joice Preira.

Everyone talks about the future, companies, brands, advertising messages of any kind and forecasts from experts and analysts. We talk about “future of work“, Of “future of retail“, Of “future of social networks“, Of “future of food“, Of “future of mobility”… and so on, the list could even go on to infinity if the imagination didn’t run the risk of running aground.

«But they are all one-way narratives, which clearly demonstrate what it means to colonize the future… often with narratives contaminated by prejudices (sometimes even unaware)» warns Preira.

Let’s take the example of the future of food. The predominant narration goes towards a future made of protein food coming from insects and from the so-called “cultivated meat”, but this is only one of the possible scenarios which, moreover, is not even of a global nature (this type of narration concerns only some areas geography of the earth). «Too often the narratives of the future are not inclusive and even less take into account diversity», points out Joyce Preira. «This is because it is about narratives that have no rigorous method in the Futures & Foresight field and are simply constructed by projecting some of the most evident trends of the present into the future. But history has already taught us that this approach is no longer sufficient to anticipate changes and face them in the best possible way. We cannot limit ourselves to projecting into the future what we associate with the past and observe in the present, we must make an extra effort, a creative, imaginative, qualitative exploration effort starting from what we do not know at all».

«The risk of this “pop futurism” is that discipline and rigorous methods are not fully understood and that people and companies get “burnt”», is the concern of Joyce Preira, «as happened in the past for other disciplines. Let’s think about Design Thinking, before it could really be perceived as a rigorous and professional method we had to go from the widespread perception that associated the method to a fun game session with colored pieces of paper… it took years of “cultural battles” on the part of professionals with competence and experience to recognize – outside niche professional contexts – the value of discipline and method. I hope that the path of Futures Thinking can be less tortuous».

Joice Preira: “Generosity to nurture a true culture of change”

The contrast to futureswashing, in the vision of Joice Preira, also comes from the will of today’s professional futurists open up generously to democratize future studies and foresight: «We have to learn to share more, to be generous by making access to our theoretical knowledge ‘open’ and also take responsibility for transmitting practical experiences within a real community. We must not fear losing a market but help develop new ones».

Today there are so many different approaches, too recognizing that there is no one better than another and that the contamination of the method is enriching is a dutiful opening. «Sometimes I am a direct witness of some closures and refusals towards new or alternative methods compared to the “classical literature” of Futures Studies – confesses Joyce Preira – but I I strongly believe that diversity (in all respects) should be encouraged and even ‘pushed’that’s why I move with courage even in environments where I know I’m not entirely welcome and accepted».

After all, the decolonization of the future also requires courageous and somewhat counter-current choices.

