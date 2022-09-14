Home Technology Join us today for our third World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King livestream – World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
As you’ve probably seen, we’ve been checking out a ton of WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic over the past few weeks. We’ve done two dedicated livestreams and a video with Valter Skarsgård, and now we’re continuing our Nordic-focused journey.

From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST we will be live on the GR Live homepage where we will be back in Northrend with some exciting guests. This time around, Vikings actor Alex Hogg Andersen will be in the studio with us, as will anchors Sheretivin and Johnny Gad.

Be sure to drop by, and don’t forget to head over here to take our Wrath of the Lich King quiz for a chance to win a selection of goodies themed around the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic expansion.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King will launch on September 26, 2022.

