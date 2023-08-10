Joining the Trend: Sacrilege Motors Electrifies Classic Porsche 911 Models

Electrification of Classic Cars Gains Momentum as Sacrilege Motors Unveils Electric Porsche 911 at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Electrifying classic cars is becoming a rising trend among car enthusiasts, and Sacrilege Motors is at the forefront of this movement. Founded by two Porsche aficionados, this innovative company is set to present their electric cars at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The star of their show? The iconic Porsche 911.

Sacrilege Motors was co-founded by BobyY Singh, a skilled engineer who has an extensive background in repairing 747s and later established a prosperous car upgrade and modification factory. Joining him is financial entrepreneur Phil Wagenheim. Together, they not only modify Porsche models but also invest in the electrification of classic Porsche 911 modification works.

The highly anticipated electric 911 that Sacrilege Motors will unveil is based on a 1992 911 America Roadster. Christened the “Blackbird,” this black 911 pays homage to the SR-71. The 911 America Roadster, derived from the 911 Carrera 2, was a limited edition model with only 250 units manufactured that year. The source car for this modification initially came with a Tiptronic manual transmission, which has now been replaced with a single-speed transmission in harmony with an electric motor.

Bobby Singh, president and technical director of Sacrilege Motors, stated, “We aim to present a car that possesses the reliability and instant power of an electric vehicle, while still preserving the driving experience of a classic 911 from the air-cooled era. Retaining the weight distribution of the original 911 is crucial to ensuring the authentic driving feel.”

The electric 911 developed by Sacrilege Motors features a custom-made Tesla Model S electric motor. With a maximum horsepower of 500hp and a maximum torque of 500nM, this electrified classic car can accelerate from 0 to 60mph (approximately 96km/h) in an impressive 4 seconds. Its 62kWh battery offers a range of approximately 200 miles. The suspension system of the modified 911 includes a two-way inverted custom Penske competition shock absorber at the front and a three-way adjustable remote control liquid tank custom Penske competition shock absorber at the rear. Additionally, the brakes have been upgraded with a Brembo performance system.

Sacrilege Motors’ electric Porsche 911 is truly a testament to the merging of classic design and modern electric power. With its refined aesthetics and undeniable performance, this electrified classic car is set to make a lasting impression at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

