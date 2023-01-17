IMG_7277_1.JPG (45.64 KB, Downloads: 0) Download attachment Save to photo album 2 hours ago upload

Pull-out design concept of server cabinet, all-round heat dissipation without dead ends

Jonsbo recently launched a casing product “VR4” ATX full mesh pull-out casing that subverts the consumer computer market. Cooling with no dead angle in all directions, although there is no glass side panel, the light of the luminous hardware can still be faintly visible. There is a lot of room for upgrading in terms of heat dissipation. Three 120mm or two 140mm fans can be installed on the front panel, and 360/280mm water cooling radiators are supported. A 120mm fan can be installed at the rear, although the top cover cannot be installed with a fan, but because of the integrated mesh design, the heat dissipation performance is still very good; the I/O is very simple, only USB3.2, USB Type-C and power switch; As for the disk device, one 2.5-inch device and two 3.5-inch devices can be installed (one of them can be replaced with a 2.5-inch device). The maximum internal space can be installed with an ATX motherboard. The CPU radiator can support up to 167mm, and the maximum graphics card can support 345mm, the overall specification is not bad, let’s take a look at the Jonsbo VR4 ATX full mesh pull-out case now!

Body and accessories

▼The outer box is marked with brand, product model, outline and internal structure



▼The basic specifications of the product are marked on the side





▼Accessories include product manual, cable tie*5, VCore power supply extension cable*2, magnetic logo, fan fixing screws*12, hard disk silicone and various fixing screws



▼VR4 main body overview, the front panel and the left and right sides are integrated design, the full mesh cooling performance is definitely no problem, but it may need to be more diligent to clean the dust



▼Top overview, the top cover has a concise I/O configuration



▼The upper cover is completely free of fixing and tenon, and it is easy to disassemble and assemble directly on the cover



▼Rear list



▼The first three groups of interface card baffles are reusable, and the others are not reusable. However, three groups are enough for only installing the graphics card. There are pull handles on the left and right sides, which are easy to pull out and easy to install



▼The power supply is a bottom-mounted design



▼The power supply is first fixed on the back panel, and then installed into the case



▼Bottom list



▼Similar to audio feet, with non-slip rubber pads



▼There is an air intake hole and a filter design under the power supply unit, which increases the heat dissipation effect and facilitates the user to clean the dust



▼At a glance on both sides, the full mesh cooling is great!





▼To pull out the internal structure, in addition to the four screws at the back, there is also a fixing screw on the top that must be removed



▼The pull-out design is trendy,



Internal structure and actual assembly

▼Internal space and configuration overview, there are openings on the right and bottom of the motherboard for easy wiring





▼The mainboard can support ATX at most, and has a design of replacing the processor backplane without dismantling the mainboard





▼Three 120mm or two 140mm fans can be installed on the front panel, supporting 360/280mm radiator





▼There is a cover design on the top of the power supply, and there is also an opening design on the cover to facilitate wiring, and two 120mm fans can also be installed





▼The 2.5-inch device must be installed with anti-vibration pads first, and then installed on the cover



▼There is an opening in the front, which is more convenient for installing a water cooling radiator on the front panel



▼The whole line of three sets of Velcro felt is more convenient



▼The rear 3.5-inch hard drive mounting bracket has two positions to choose from





▼The hard disk bracket is fixed by screws, the upper layer can install 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch devices, and the lower layer can only install 3.5-inch devices







▼List of power supply installation space



▼In the actual installation, the hard disk installed this time uses a 3.5-inch hard disk and a 2.5-inch SSD. The motherboard part is a standard ATX specification. The graphics card uses a PNY RTX 2080 Super 8GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition. The internal space is still quite sufficient. It is very convenient to organize the unused cables and put them inside. It can be organized quite cleanly with Velcro felt and cable ties. The length of the graphics card is 313.9mm, and the rear space is super invincible and abundant





Summarize:

Jonsbo VR4 ATX full-mesh pull-out chassis adopts the pull-out concept design of the server cabinet, which makes it more convenient for users who often disassemble and assemble. In addition, the all-round Mesh mesh design ensures excellent heat dissipation. But you have to be more diligent to clean the dust. In terms of heat dissipation, you can install up to four 120mm fans or one 120mm fan plus two 140mm fans at the same time. The water cooling row can support a maximum of 360mm. A 2.5-inch device and two 3.5-inch devices can be installed on the disc (one of which can be replaced with a 2.5-inch device), and the overall expansion and specifications are sufficient for most users and players; in the consumer market, the pull-out type It is a relatively trendy concept, which subverts the previous design concept. Players who like to try something new can start to play and have a look!