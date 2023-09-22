Jorge Lorenzo now races supercars: “I learned from video games. AI scares me but autonomous cars are my dream”

“When I raced my motorbike I bought a cryosauna to immerse myself in three minutes at -180° and recover faster.” Jorge Lorenzo, Spanish rider three times world champion in MotoGP, talks about his relationship with technology in a chat in the car while heading to the Monza racetrack. Lorenzo has landed permanently in the Q8 Hi Perform team, for which he competes in the Porsche Carrera Cup (16-17 September in Monza, 7-8 October in Milan and 28-29 October in Imola).

The driver explains to us how the use of a simulator he has at home was fundamental for the transition to four wheels. “Even though my first tech object – he confesses – was a hat with an integrated fan”. “I was little and – he continues – my father ran a kart rental business inside a water park. I asked him and he told me that he would buy it for me if I managed to do ten wheelies on the bike. I tried hard the summer and finally I did it. I was the happiest boy in the world.”

On board a Porsche Panamera, Jorge navigates through the 6pm traffic, reminding us that as much as he loves competition he is not a fan of urban driving: “I would be the happiest man in the world with autonomous driving even if – he says – Artificial intelligence has some sides that scare me.” And between one joke and another, an inevitable mention of the antagonist Valentino Rossi: “Today our rivalry is dormant and we have a cordial relationship. When we see each other we talk calmly and I’m fine with that.”

by Andrea Lattanzi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

