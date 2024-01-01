Home » José Torres challenges scientists and says that the Sun is a ball of ice | News from Mexico
Singer Claims the Sun is Actually an Ice Ball – Scientific Community Disagrees

Renowned singer José Torres has made a bold statement regarding the nature of the Sun, claiming that it is not a fiery sphere, but rather an immense piece of ice. Torres argues that just as a small piece of ice can cause burns, a larger fragment would be capable of generating heat.

He further claims that the reason we do not feel heat in space is because there is one side of the Sun where even snow falls. While these claims defy conventional scientific understanding, Torres defends his perspective, attributing his knowledge to divine wisdom.

Despite the criticism he may face, Torres believes he has a special connection with this controversial solar theory. However, the scientific community holds a different view.

According to established scientific understanding, the Sun is a star, a hot, bright sphere of gas that emits light and heat due to nuclear reactions at its core. The temperature at the core of the Sun is approximately 15 million degrees Celsius, allowing for nuclear fusion to occur.

The Sun’s energy is vital for sustaining life on Earth as it provides the necessary energy for biological processes and maintains an adequate temperature on the planet. Additionally, the Sun exerts a strong gravitational influence on the solar system, keeping the planets, including Earth, in orbit around it.

While Torres’ theories may be intriguing, the scientific consensus remains firmly rooted in established understanding of the Sun as a star fueled by nuclear fusion.

