Fortnite, Halo Infinite, Overwatch 2, presumably The Last of Us multiplayer, and more, all suggest that some of the biggest publishers and franchises in the world have begun to focus more on free-to-play and live-service games, but some developers can’t Put up with this trend, including the director of It Takes Two.

When I asked Josef Fares what he wanted to change the gaming industry today, he said the following:

“Very simple answer. I really hope we move away from free-to-play games and microtransactions as much as possible. More focus on core games. I hope we don’t lean towards life services. I really hope we don’t listen too much to shareholders about how we’re going to drive growth opinion because that ultimately affects the creative side of making video games. It scares me so much because I see and hear a lot of companies are moving towards this kind of live services, microtransactions, etc. I think it’s very sad. I I mean, what a nightmare this is going to be. It’s really sad if more and more people go down this road. I think we need to understand that there’s a huge amount of players who want to play games that are just games. Nothing else. Not just a way to try to get more money out of you or more growth and stuff. I just wish we focused more on the creative side of it, you know.

What is your opinion on this matter? As someone who loves The Last of Us: Part II, God of War (maybe even Ragnarok if you come back Thursday ;)), Elden Ring, it needs two games like that, I definitely agree with Fares, Even some free games and live service games are fun.