Yesterday, 13 years have passed since the release of Halo 3: ODST, a Halo spinoff that many remember fondly as it did shake the foundations of the series and provided some very different things.

When the official Halo account on Twitter highlighted this anniversary, it was retweeted by Halo veteran Joseph Staten, the director of Halo 3: ODST (he actually started Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, and in 2020 He was also brought back to Halo Infinite after being heavily criticized following the first gameplay trailer in 2018). He revealed that he would love to do something similar to ODST again:

“Halo 3: ODST is still the highlight of my game development career. It’s an example of why I love the @Halo universe: here we can tell countless different types of stories. I’d love to do something like ODST again someday things. #PrepareToDrop”

We certainly wouldn’t mind Halo 3: ODST stuff, right?