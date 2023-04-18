Home » Joseph Staten leaves Xbox and Halo to join Netflix
Joseph Staten leaves Xbox and Halo to join Netflix

by admin
Joseph Staten leaves Xbox and Halo to join Netflix
Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

When Joseph Staten left Xbox Game Studios earlier this month, it sounded like it might be time for him to try his luck at another game company. This is certainly the case, but it may not be what you initially expected.

Staten disclose , he has joined Netflix Games as Creative Director on a new AAA multi-platform game based on an original intellectual property. Other than that, we’re not told anything, but at least it’s not a puzzle game or anything like that, as his announcement begins:

“There’s nothing in my working life that I enjoy more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, esoteric mysteries, and endless adventure.”

Time will tell if this means we’re on another sci-fi adventure or something.

