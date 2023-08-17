Journey to the Pokémon World Championships: there is also an Italian in the top four

It was a powerful roll of taiko, the characteristic Japanese drums that are played to evoke or pay homage to the kami (deities) that officially opened the Pokémon World Championshipthe Pokémon World Championship held in Yokohama from August 11 to 13.

A special occasion not only to celebrate one of the most famous brands in the world but because for the first time since its birth in 2004 the event was held in Japan. It seems impossible, but so far the largest Pokémon competition in the world has taken place in the United States, Canada, London but not on friendly soil. Nemo Pikachu at home, at least so far.

“Pokémon are a peculiar brand – he explained to us Takato Utsunomiya, chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company – because it is run by three companies, Nintendo, GameFreak and Creatures. This allows us to have a continuous comparison between different realities that each focus on specific objectives, while we can manage the long-term strategy. Our goal is to make Pokémon last even more than a hundred years “. On the other hand, if a baby mousewhy shouldn’t a rodent capable of launching powerful electric shocks?

The competition

In these 3 days, hundreds of participants competed in the 4 disciplines: the latest video game for the Switch, that is Scarlet and Violet, the card game, Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite, a team-based real-time strategy game in the style of League of Legends. The total prize pool was one million dollars, of which 10 thousand for each first place.+

And among these hundreds of participants Italy has always managed to have its say, also considering the different catchment area. We have consistently placed players at the top of videogames, winning the world championship in 2013 with Arash Ommatiwhich this year stopped on the second day of competitions.

Unfortunately this time, despite the great expectations in the Video Game category, we stopped in the top four, thanks to the still excellent placement of Frederick Camporesi. The final victory went to Shohei Kimura, who beat the German Michael Kelsch in the final. In the card game, however, our colors were defended by Blessed Todaroone of the strongest players in the world, and from Alessandro Spanowho managed to reach the top 32 in the world.

However, it was not a tournament without controversy. Gamers must come up with a team of Pokémon at the highest level in order to even hope to compete and this team can be obtained in 3 ways: by spending countless hours playing, by exchanging Pokémon with those who already have them at the desired level, by using external programs that create immediately the desired creature.

Many athletes use this method to be able to keep up with the many variations of the competitive scene and not have to spend precious hours breeding new elements from scratch. A tolerated solution, but officially prohibited. Until today in no tournament had been held checks to certify the goodness of the teams, which instead happened at this World Cup, resulting in a massacre of players, almost exclusively Western, who have seen months and months of hard work wiped out. The situation is much more nuanced than simple anti-doping: it is a bit as if doping had been tolerated up to the 100m final and then random tests had suddenly started. This situation also added to the fact that for the final, a rule on allowed Pokémon has been changed and not everyone has managed to adapt.

The races are divided by age group, since many people start playing Pokémon from a very young age and this makes the competitions something different than the classic esport arena show. Whether it’s the card game or the video games, they are there parents who watch tensely from the sidelines as if it were a football match, children to console for a bad defeat, tense teenagers before their debut and even players now adults who not only continue to compete, but have children who are enrolled as juniors.

On the other hand, to make the career of those who play Pokémon long there is undoubtedly the characteristic of being, essentially, a strategy game, therefore not so much related to reflexes as to reasoning, mathematics and organization skills. It is no coincidence that it has often been highlighted that one of the side effects of children playing trading card games is that they develop excellent mathematical knowledge.

A different atmosphere

The atmosphere we have breathed in these days at the Pacifico Center Minato Mirai, former port district of Yokohama transformed into an expanse of hotels, shopping malls and playgrounds, it is unique and feverish. Difficult to describe because the relationship that the Pokémon public has with their passion is unique, especially the Japanese one.

Apparently it is the usual cheering, buying and playing crowd that is found in any event of this kind: a large pop cauldron in which a community celebrates and spends a lot of money on rare cards, memorabilia, gadgets and whatnot. Whether it’s an esports tournament, a convention dedicated to the Marvel audience or some video game, the feeling of collective celebration is the same, but the Pocket Monsters created by Satoshi Tajiri are something different. Pokémon are something more: they are a national pride, an important element of popular culture. And besides all this they were one constant presence in the lives of millions of people, as with us. People who then passed the baton on to their children, making it a family hobby.

To date they are one of the very rare brands able to really be transgenerational, inclusive and versatile and to succeed without particular forcing. Children play, adults play, parents play with sons and daughters, often handing down a passion they have cultivated since childhood, many women play, much more than those we would normally find at a Magic tournament or some video game and many people of different genders have found a safe and accepting space in Pokémon: “One of our mottos is about uniting the world through Pokémonand it is one of the pillars of the franchise – added Utsunomiya – Playing this game has always meant comparing oneself, talking with others, exchanging advice and creatures”.

And this is perfectly perceived strolling through the tournament pavilions, watching the smiles and people politely queuing up to grab a special gadget. Because in the end we also talk about this, of course: money, a lot of money that comes from card games, mobile and non-mobile video games, from millions of different gadgets, from tickets sold by movies. In recent years, the Pokémon brand has continued to grow and today it is the most profitable franchise in the world, with an estimated value of 100 billion dollars, more than Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars and much more than Marvel’s cinecomics or Harry Potter. It has been making record box office for years, with a 2022 gain of $350 million.

Sure, it has to do with it nostalgiathe fact that so many people buy anything that has the word Pokémon written on it is partly also the trend of the market dedicated to rare cards, but perhaps also the ability to create a brand that has been managed with care over the years, always putting it in the center, leaning on one art direction of the highest level and without creating walls but only bridges, from generation to generation.

If we think about another symbol of Japan like Godzilla, who is 68 years old, it doesn’t sound so strange to think that one day we will have entire families sharing a passion for Pokémon, starting from grandparents and great-grandparents to get to sons and daughters: “The main focus is on the little ones, and the children are tremendously honest with what they like or don’t like – was Utsunomiya’s final reflection – Furthermore, having to depend on their parents’ money, they are also careful to understand how to spend it. They are that generation after generation they carry the torch forward and have allowed Pokémon to continue to grow.”

And now it’s time for winners and losers to restart with training and tournaments: the goal is the 2024 finalwhich will be held in Honolulu.

