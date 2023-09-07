JP Planet Launches YOBI Ball NFT Series, Opening the Game World

YOBI BALL, the latest addition to the JP Planet NFT series, is set to start trading tomorrow, September 8th, on the cryptocurrency exchange JPEX, at 22:00 Taipei time. The launch of this new NFT series will introduce users to various unique and fantastical YOBIs that they can collect and trade within the JP Planet game world. These YOBIs not only hold artistic value but also offer important bonuses that will help players explore the virtual world of JP Planet, which is filled with captivating stories and culture.

The potential of YOBI BALL has already been showcased, as its price saw a significant increase after being featured in the NFT gallery. Once launched, the price of YOBI BALL rose to over 4 ETH, marking a 75% increase from its initial subscription price of 2.5 ETH. This surge in price demonstrates the demand and excitement surrounding these NFTs.

Additionally, the first phase of the JP Planet NFT series, known as Yami, experienced a substantial price increase of nearly 500%. Initially priced at 10 ETH, the local version of Yami quickly rose to 30 ETH within 24 hours of its launch. Following the release of the second phase of JP Planet’s NFT series, YOBI, the price of the Yami land version skyrocketed to 50.5 ETH. These impressive price increases indicate the strong performance of JP Planet’s NFTs in the cryptocurrency and NFT markets, leading to speculation of a potential breakout in the next bull market.

Before the official launch of the JP Planet game, three levels of NFT subscriptions were made available to users. These include the game character YAMI, the YOBI BALL used to capture game elf YOBI, and the ore J-Stone. These NFTs were all subscribed through the NFT mystery box. In the future, JP Planet plans to introduce more game props and land for players to subscribe to, ensuring continuous investment and further expanding the scale of JP Planet’s ecological funds.

JPEX, the digital asset platform responsible for JP Planet, holds various licenses and registrations, including the MSB Fintrac license in Canada, the MSB financial license issued by FinCEN in the United States, and the operating license issued by ASIC in Australia. To ensure maximum security, JPEX stores users’ encrypted assets in offline cold wallets, and a financial insurance compensation plan is provided, with a maximum protection limit of 75,000 USDT. JPEX prioritizes user safety and complies with international financial regulations.

Please note that the content of this article is a provided manuscript and does not represent the views of DongZone. Any services, solutions, or tools mentioned are for reference only, and readers are advised to verify the information before making any decisions or taking action.

